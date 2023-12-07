SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A teacher in the Sioux Falls school district was born in Mexico in 1994 and moved to the U.S. with her parents at just two-years-old.

Angelica Mercado-Ford eventually made her way to Sioux Falls, earning her master’s degree from the University of Sioux Falls.

Every day students at Washington High School head to Angelica Mercado-Ford’s class to learn the art of debate.

“She is my most favorite teacher. Like I look forward to seeing her every day. I will definitely carry a lot of the skills I’ve learned,” said Angel Quittem, sophomore.

Mercado-Ford has taught at Washington High School for the last three years. She’s also the head of the debate team.

“Debate is a wonderful opportunity for them to grow in their power and voice and believe in themselves and know that what they have to say matters,” said Angelica Mercado-Ford, educator.

Junior Diana Tesfa has been doing debate for three years…

“When I started out in debate, I was just, I was very quiet. And she kind of brought up just some more confidence in me. And I ended up doing better in debate because of her,” said Diana Tesfa, junior.

Tesfa says the experience has been one she will never forget.

“You’re always filled in rooms with such intelligent people, it kinda like inspires you to do more. And also, the group of people in debate are actually just, they’re just simply wonderful. And I love being around them,” Tesfa said.

Mercado-Ford and her group of students have won numerous awards and accolades, adding to the long debate legacy at Washington High.

“If I’m able to help other students find their voice, and feel seen and heard, I’ve accomplished my goal,” Mercado-Ford said.

Mercado-Ford’s journey with debate began when she was in high school in Fremont, Nebraska. She says her debate team became her second family after she came out to her parents.

“The debate team was my family during that time, they took me in, you know, my debate coach acted very motherly toward me. My, my peers were my, my siblings to me and I, I felt heard and seen,” Mercado-Ford said.

She says it was debate that got her through those hard times.

“Growing up how I did and it was a very Catholic, traditional Mexican household. And so this was around the time where I had just come out to my family and, of course, through due to traditional norms and expectations, you know that it didn’t really plan out or pan out the way that I had hoped,” Mercado-Ford said.

Which is why Mercado-Ford now works to provide her students with the same support she received.

In addition to debate, Mercado-Ford has also worked as an advocate, artist and writer over the years. She uses her art to help others better understand the life of an immigrant.

“The one poem turned into many poems for the art show, what I was doing that was I was writing poems, and I was bringing them to life in the 3D form, whether it was installation, painting, conceptual art,” Mercado-Ford said.

She says it’s her way of embracing both her Mexican heritage and her American heritage.

“Being Mexican born American raised: Do I have to be one or the other? Can I be both? Is this acceptable, you know, and I always have that at the back of my mind,” Mercado-Ford said.

Whether it’s through poetry or debate, Mercado-Ford continues to find ways to encourage and inspire her students.

“Angelica Mercado-Ford is an incredible woman and it’s definitely one I’m going to remember in the future and definitely owe tribute to in a lot of the accomplishments I hoped to make in the future,” Tesfa said.

Mercado-Ford wrote her first book in 2019. That year she also worked to create the first bilingual art installation at the Washington Pavilion.