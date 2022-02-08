WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Joy Nelson has had a lifelong love affair with horses.

There was a time when she just saw her Watertown area ranch as a place to raise the animals.

“I built my house, raised show horses out here, and started to do volunteer programs with my equine friends,” Joy Ranch of South Dakota president and benefactor Joy Nelson said.

That’s when she realized there were more people who needed help.

Over the past several years the ranch has hosted a variety camps and activities, including equine experiences for people of all ages and activities.

“What we address is all types of quality of life issues, so anybody that’s having challenges in their lives, this is a great place to be,” Nelson said.

Nelson is the benefactor and President of Joy Ranch of South Dakota, the new non-profit leading the ranch as of early January.

Part of the ranch looks like an old western town.

The retreat center features dining rooms, fire places, a bunkhouse, and 16 themed bedrooms.

Throughout the facility you’ll find plenty of antiques, some Nelson has been collecting since she was 18.

“I’ve been to a lot of places and stayed in a lot of places throughout the country myself, and the ones that were the most memorable to me were things that had items in them that meant something or that was a unique facility and those are the ones I didn’t forget,” Nelson said.

The property also features historical buildings like this church moved here from Erwin, South Dakota.

Chelsea Popham has trained with the horses here for the Special Olympics.

“It’s probably made me grow more. It’s helped me develop into the young lady I think I’ve become. It’s got all these activities they’ve got going on that can get you out of the house for a change. It can make you grow into a better person. I just love it. It’s like a home to us,” Chelsea Popham of Watertown said.

The Benedictine Sisters of Mother of God Monastery are supporters of Joy Ranch and have helped with its mission.

“There’s just so many ways Joy Ranch is responding to the needs of society,” Sister Ramona Fallon said.

CEO Jeff Ranum is a new face at Joy Ranch of South Dakota.

He stepped on board last month.

“I was introduced to Joy, and after hearing her story and learning the mission of Joy Ranch and visiting the property and seeing how much was here and how much untapped potential there was to build upon, it was an opportunity I just couldn’t pass up,” Joy Ranch of South Dakota CEO Jeff Ranum said.

The plan is to not only expand the physical property, but also the programming.

“We’re really excited about the future and what we’re going to be able to do here,” Nelson said.

That means more opportunities for people of all abilities to experience the joy that can be found on the ranch.

Lutheran Outdoors previously operated the ranch for several years.

On top of quality of life programs, Joy Ranch of South Dakota also hosts private events such as family reunions and corporate retreats.