Finding a place to say ‘I do’ in 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After a year of cancellations and postponements, the 2021 Sioux Falls wedding season is in full swing and busier than ever.

Not only are couples competing for venues and vendors with all of the rescheduled weddings from 2020– they’re also facing increased competition from couples coming from other states, hoping to host their wedding in Sioux Falls.

“Now we’re seeing events that are moving from Iowa, Minnesota, some Nebraska weddings, because it’s a little safer to do weddings here, they’re not so worried about postponements if something does pop up again like COVID,” Amanda Nelson, owner of Blue Haven Barn and Gardens.

