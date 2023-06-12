LARCHWOOD, Iowa (KELO) — A day care in a small northwest Iowa town is getting close to the one-year mark.

Last spring, KELOLAND news told you about some parents who decided to launch a child care center in Larchwood.

When a day care center in Larchwood closed, mother Jessica Metzger felt a wave of stress come over her.

“My husband and I, we really started having those conversations,’ Hey, which one of us is going to quit our job? Which one of us is going to change our work schedule?’ It’s so important and I just can’t stress how important it is,” Metzger said.

While she found child care at an in-home day care in Inwood, she wanted to come up with a more sustainable solution.

That’s when she and another mom, Janae Metzger, decided to take matters into their own hands.

The pair got the ball rolling on opening a new day care center in Larchwood.

“It’s not an easy process and I don’t think either one of us realized how much work it actually was,” Metzger said.

Brooke Rozeboom, a parent and now the center director, also jumped on board.

“They came to me asking, ‘If I found a building, would you run it?’ and I said, ‘Absolutely, yes,'” Rozeboom said.

Wiggles and Giggles Childcare Center opened in Larchwood as a non-profit in August of 2022.

“As soon as parents got rumblings that we were talking about opening the center they wanted to be on the list. They wanted to be here the day we opened, and I think we were almost full the day we opened,” Metzger said.

Today Wiggles and Giggles provides child care for about 35 kids from six weeks to 11 or 12 years old.

Rozeboom says in the beginning she faced some staffing challenges, but today the center is fully staffed.

“Couldn’t be happier. I have good staff, they come to work, they are ready to work, they are asking if they can get more hours somehow,” Rozeboom said.

She says many of her employees worked at the previous day care center in town.

“That helped a lot. We scrounged them around and we got ahold of them, came together as a team and them we hired some new ones and we got some high school workers as well and they are awesome,” Rozeboom said.

Child care plays an important role in helping a town thrive.

“When you’re building a community like Larchwood is, you have all the different things that are necessary: recreation, health care, education, housing, workforce. Day care is one of the key elements now because that’s a direct impact on workforce and drawing people to the community. If you have day care, people will look at it harder as they look for a place to live,” Lyon County Economic Development director Steve Simons said.

While some parents helped set the wheel in motion for this day care, it couldn’t have come together without the support of the community.

“Really I think what the city of Larchwood needed was someone to just come in and say, ‘We need to do this,’ and then just push because once we said this is what we want to do everybody was on board,” Metzger said.

Thanks to parents and the local community, the child care center will be an option for more families in the future.

Rozeboom says the community helped in several ways, including helping paint and donating toys.