MADISON AND VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) – This year, three women in South Dakota were elected or promoted to leadership positions within law enforcement agencies — a somewhat rare occurrence for the mostly male-driven career.

According to data collected by the FBI, of the reporting agencies in 2019, 87.2% percent of all law enforcement officers nationwide were male. Only 12.8% were female.

New Lake County Sheriff taking over in January

Sarina Talich is currently the Deputy Sheriff for Lake County, but come January she’ll have a new sign on her door.

“I never thought that I would be in a position like this, it was more like I want to be out responding to calls and accidents and stopping cars and making arrests. That was the kind of thing that you were drawn to,” Talich said.

Talich grew up in northwest Iowa where she went to West Sioux High School in Hawarden.

“I went to school at a couple different universities in South Dakota, got my degree in criminal justice, became a certified law enforcement officer in 2007,” Talich said. “Have worked at a couple different police departments, the sheriff’s office in Union County and now Lake County.”

Talich was appointed as the next Lake County Sheriff by the county commission after the current sheriff, Tim Walburg, announced his retirement earlier this year.

“I’m looking forward to continuing the relationships that I have here at our office. We have a good staff here, everyone here is fun to work with, they’re like a second family to me,” Talich said.

New Chief of Police in Vermillion

Farther south in Vermillon, Police Chief Crystal Brady is still getting used to her new role after being promoted this summer.

“I think maybe last year I didn’t even know that I would be sitting here at this point,” Brady said.

Brady grew up in southwest Minnesota and came to Vermillion as a freshman at USD. She began working at the jail during her senior year in college.

“Did not really have any interest in law enforcement at the time but it was just exposure to some of the deputies that would come into a local gas station that I was working at that kind of told me about working in the jail and what it was like and being able to do homework, make a little extra money,” Brady said.

From there she worked as a dispatcher and then got a patrol position with the Vermillion Police Department in 2000. Eventually, she was promoted to detective and then became Lieutenant of Investigations in 2013.

“I really like the size of Vermillion and that I went to college here and got to know the university and what Vermillion was like as a college student here and then getting to know what it was like as a local. I have a family here, I’ve raised my kids here,” Brady said.

Brady says her main challenge since taking over as chief in August has been a shortage of staff. However, she’s excited to welcome in new officers.

“I’m excited to promote a good atmosphere where officers want to come to work and are excited to be here,” Brady said. “I kind of want to be that department where other officers in other departments talk about Vermillion and that we have a reputation that people want to be here and want to work here.”

Women leadership in law enforcement

With their new job titles, Talich and Brady represent something not often seen within law enforcement — women in leadership roles.

Numbers for women police, in general, is low. According to data from 2019, the FBI found there were only 150 female law enforcement officers in South Dakota, compared to the 1,601 male law enforcement officers. Within the South Dakota Highway Patrol, there were only 12 female officers compared to the 164 men.

“I like being able to show girls that they can go out there and do what the boys do,” Brady said.

Talich and Brady both recall being among few women as they started their careers.

“Starting out, I remember showing up in Pierre for our first day of basic training and thinking, there’s no way that I’m going to be able to compete with people who have probably been doing this for longer than I have, males who have shotguns, who have ride-along experience where I don’t have that. It was very intimidating,” Talich said.

“There was one female when I started working here as a patrol officer and I feel like we’ve always kind of kept like one to three girls on at a time,” Brady said.

However, they are hopeful those numbers will increase and they’re both welcoming in new women to their departments.

“We have one female officer that’s turning 21 this month and she will become sworn on the 20th, so I’m excited for that and, you know, who knows where her career could go from here. I definitely think that opportunities are out there for females in this field,” Brady said.

“There are more and more women out there,” Talich said. “I can say, for example, another one of our deputies who started as an intern in high school, female, she applied for our jail spot and did very well there and now is finally taking the step to become a deputy on the road.”

Talich says she’s been able to relate to her new female deputy on a personal level.

“It’s been really awesome to see that growth from her and as a female where we have shared the same hesitations, like, am I going to be going to be good enough, am I going to be strong enough, am I going to be smart enough to keep up with the guys or people that we’re dealing with who are a lot bigger than us,” Talich said. “She shared a lot of the same concerns that I did starting out and I enjoy being there for her to answer and calm her fears, per se.”

Reminding women they have what it takes to carry a badge.

“They don’t have to necessarily prove that they’re one of the boys,” Brady said. “You know, you can come into this field and just be yourself. You don’t have to be able to do every single thing that everybody else can do. You just have to find your own niche. There might be things that you are really good at, there might be interview skills that you have that maybe somebody else doesn’t. Figure out what you are good at and kind of maximize your possibilities with those things.”

Christine Lau in Douglas County also took on a leadership role this year. She was elected as the new Douglas County Sheriff this summer.