Fatigue among the people on the frontlines

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Health care workers have shouldered a massive burden since COVID-19 became part of our lives.

But how does it feel when that burden feels overwhelming?

“COVID-19 is one of those things that it’s not simple and easy to deal with,” said Dr. Tony Hericks, Director of Critical Care at Avera McKennan Hospital. “Most of these patients aren’t in and out of the hospital three days. They’re here for three weeks and maybe even three months.”

“We do know that after the pandemic, there will be definitely some effects, almost a post-traumatic stress-type syndrome that we do expect,” said Dr. Kevin Post, chief medical officer with Avera Medical Group. “So I think from the pandemic for years to come we’ll be dealing with and need to support our health care workers.”

“After we saw all the death, the dying and the disease, it really took a toll emotionally and even physically on some of our health care providers,” Hericks said.

You can look forward to coverage all day on-air and online leading up to tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND.