Family-owned companies partner to create Twin Bing ice cream

LARCHWOOD, IA (KELO) — A popular candy bar made in Sioux City is now a big hit with ice cream lovers in KELOLAND. The owners of Stensland Dairy say an experiment with a Twin Bing candy bar has turned their latest ice cream flavor into one of their top sellers.

Flavors like How Now Brown Cow, Peanut Butter Blunder and Udder De Mint line the shelves of the four Stensland Stores in Sioux Falls.

But’s its Twin Bing that’s the king.

Doug Stensland says growing up in northwest Iowa he has always loved Twin Bing candy bars which are made by Palmer Candy in Sioux City. So his research and development team started experimenting

“It’s my wife, my son and daughter that do a lot of it and and so they played around with a lot of different recipes and come up with this. We tried it one season up in our stores in Sioux Falls and we got a great response out of it,” Stensland said.

The folks at Palmer candy tell us Stensland knocked it out of the park. They also like the fact that two, multi-generational family-owned business are working together.

“We had the ability for them to taste the ice cream and they really liked it, and so one thing led to another and gave us the opportunity to get that ice cream out,” said Stensland.

In November of 2020 production of the new Twin Bing flavor began.

“It blew up way faster than we expected,” ice cream production manager, Kayla DeJager said.

Kayle DeJager says they went from producing 500 quarts a day to 1,500. The Bing bars arrive in bulk to the dairy near Larchwood. Through a special process they are incorporated into the ice cream.

“We have our maraschino cherries that are crushed, ice cream you don’t want to have too much juice in it otherwise it will make it icy. So, before we put it in the machines we have to drain it, strain all the juice out, weigh it to the correct amount put it in the machine along with the chocolate flavoring and the Twin Bing and the peanuts,” said DeJager.

Usually the people who buy Twin Bing ice cream don’t buy one or two, they buy three or more. They take them home and stick them in their freezer.

Not only can you find the ice cream at the Stensland Dairy stores, but the ice cream is also available at Lewis Drug, HyVee, Sunshine and Fairway.

At the Stensland store on 41st Street in Sioux Falls, Bob Timjon and Michael Larsen decided to give the Twin Bing a try for the first time.

“I’ve had Twin Bings before not the Twin Bing ice cream, it’s really good, the cherry is there, the chocolate is there the nuts the whole thing, yes, but Stensland just does a great job on all their flavors,” Bob said.

As for the future, Twin Bing lovers have one more reason to smile, not only can they buy it in a quart or in a cone, Twin Bing ice cream sandwiches are being developed and will soon hit store shelves.

Ice cream isn’t the only Twin Bing flavored product you can find locally, Fernson Brewery has teamed up with Palmer Candy to make a Twin Bing Stout.