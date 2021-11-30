Facing supply chain issues while feeding South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Feeding South Dakota is one of 199 food banks across the U.S. and serves all 66 counties in the state.

The holidays are the organization’s busiest time of the year. They handed out thousands of meals in Sioux Falls and Rapid City during the week leading up to Thanksgiving, while mobile distribution is up about 20-percent.

One of the biggest obstacles Feeding South Dakota currently faces is the supply chain issue.

“I know that there are challenges and in the next 90 days those are some of the challenges that we’ll be faced with, looking at how we can continue to have more trucks come to South Dakota to bring us food and how we can distribute food across the state in the most efficient way possible,” Chief Executive Officer at Feeding South Dakota Lori Dykstra said.

In Tuesday night’s Eye On KELOLAND at 10 p.m., we’ll find out how Feeding South Dakota is working to end hunger and brighten the holidays.