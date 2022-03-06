HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Harrisburg has seen a lot of changes over the past two decades–and one city employee has been there every step of the way.

“Back when we started there just wasn’t a whole lot, our sales tax was very small. It was probably the two bars you’d have some sales tax from, the gas station, which this used to be is the gas station that you’re sitting in,” City of Harrisburg Finance Officer Mary McClung said.

Mary McClung has lived in Harrisburg all her life–and became the city’s Finance Director in 2002. When she started the city had a population of just under 1,000 people-now Harrisburg’s population is well over 7,000.

Growth she’s helped facilitate in her two decades managing the city’s growing budget and finances.

The growth of Harrisburg through the eyes of this life-long resident and the city’s longest running employee in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND.