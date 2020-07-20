Eye on KELOLAND: Working to keep the peace

For the first time in history, every volunteer of the United States Peace Corps has been called back home. The COVID-19 pandemic is making it tough not only to live our daily lives, but those who dedicate theirs to helping others.

Ela Osborn may reside in the small city of Huron, South Dakota but she’s always had big ambitions.

“I’ve always also had this deep interest in other cultures and really understanding and getting a different perspective,” Osborn said.

A year and a half ago, she joined the Peace Corps. She moved to the country of Morocco in Northern Africa where she specialized in youth development and education.

“We were doing a lot of camps and we were doing workshops and fun things that we were planning,” Osborn said.

It was there where she met Hassan Mansouri who lives in Morrocco. He is a Homestead Coordinator for the United States Peace Corps.

“They help the youth develop different skills that are needed for employment, for their daily life, they teach life skill lessons, communicative English – which is very important – they help mentor and guide the different youth here in Morocco,” Mansouri said.

It’s his job to help volunteers like Osborn connect with their host families and facilitate sessions on culture and language.

“They do an amazing job and their presence is very important,” Mansouri said.

Osborn and fellow volunteers were supposed to be there for two years, but it was cut short upon the arrival of COVID-19. The first cases in Morocco hit in early March. In response, they closed all borders for travel.

“And since Peace Corps volunteers have to be able to travel for medical leave if they need to, they had to evacuate all of the Peace Corps volunteers because all of the flights were canceled,” Osborn said.

And for the first time in Peace Corps history, all members across the globe were evacuated.

“They had 24 hours to pack everything up that they had,” Osborn said.

By the time it hit, Osborn was already back in the United States. She was originally set to return after one month. She describes hearing the news that she would have to stay as ‘heartbreaking.’

“It was a very layered heartbreak, and then, on top of that, you’ve got the relationships you’re saying goodbye to and then the work that we were creating,” Osborn said.

Leaving her host family and good friends like Hassan behind.

“It was a really sad to see the Peace Corps volunteers and staff get evacuated. They do such an amazing job here in different communities all over Morocco,” Mansouri said.

“I love my Moroccan counterparts because they’re so optimistic that when I told them that, ‘I’m so sorry. I can’t help you with this anymore,’ they were like, ‘We’ll figure it out. It’s ok; we’ll make this happen,’ and they’re so optimistic and I love that about them,” Osborn said.

En-Rich, Mansouri’s home town, has a population of almost 26,000 people. On average, he says they get 200 new cases a day. He says while that’s not a large amount in comparison to some states in the U.S., it’s greatly impacted his daily life.

“It was allowed for only one member of the family to go out and get food and everything they need, and… it was me. People were worried and afraid,” Mansouri said.

The country was initially under strict lockdown, but is easing restrictions as cases decline. However, Mansouri is still doing his part to stay safe.

“I always wash my hands, I wear a mask all the time, when I go out I try to stay away from people – practicing social distancing… and, also, I always carry hand sanitizer,” Mansouri said.

He still keeps in close contact with Osborn and she often reaches out to her host family. Just because she can’t be there with them, doesn’t mean she has given up in trying to find other ways to lend a hand.

“I’m trying to move with some other Peace Corps volunteers to Washington; I’m trying to get a job out there. I’m trying to be optimistic – as optimistic as I can be but also realistic. It’s difficult because a lot of the experience that I have… leans toward nonprofit work but nonprofits aren’t really hiring; so it is definitely difficult,” Osborn said.

But it’s something she, her fellow volunteers, and their many host families are all working through together no matter how far apart.

“It’s something that we’re all processing through: it’s a whole grieving process because you have to grieve the life that you built and the work that you built over a very long period of time and, in a different language, it’s just a very difficult process but we’re working through it,” Osborn said.

“I hope that the United States will recover soon from the COVID-19 so that… the Peace Corps staff and volunteers will just go back to their posts. They do an amazing job and their presence is really really important,” Mansouri said.

The Director of the United States Peace Corps has issued out a statement saying that all returning volunteers will be receiving unemployment benefits.