Eye on KELOLAND: Working during the holidays

With the holidays right around the corner, people are looking forward to taking a break and spending quality time with close friends and family. However, not everyone has that luxury.

Just because families might be staying warm inside, chatting, eating, celebrating with their families, it doesn’t mean Deputy Kelsey Schwartz is off the clock.

“It is a sacrifice but there is other people that need our presence or our help on this day so it’s rewarding,” Kelsey Schwartz, with Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, said.

While Schwartz is not able to be with her family during the holidays this year, she understands the community’s safety is more important.

“Spending time with your family when you can is most important. Just remember that there is people out here that we don’t have that opportunity always so enjoy your time with your family,” Deputy Schwartz said.

Here at the Cornerstone Rescue Mission in Rapid City, facilities are open 24/7 every day of the year, including holidays.

Executive Director Lysa Allison has worked for the homeless shelter for about 5 years.

“We’re here for the holidays. Homeless people often don’t have family so we become their family so it’s kind of a second family for us to spend the holidays with,” Allison said.

With a rising homeless population, employees at the Cornerstone Rescue mission know they’re needed.

“And we want to be there to help them through the holidays because the holidays can be somewhat lonely, somewhat depressing for people and we just are there to serve the people that come through our doors,” Allison said.

With community support, the mission is able to aid the homeless the best they can.

“Because without the community we would not be open 24/7, 365 and it’s been a tough year for everybody and we appreciate everybody’s donations and prayers,” Allison said.

Olitha Black and Trish Loughlin are nurses at Monument Health in Spearfish. This year they are both needed at the hospital.

Loughlin has been a nurse for 29 years and has worked her fair share of holidays.

“It’s just important because you have to have those nurses, doctors, nurses aids, pharmacists, housekeeping, everything that goes with it to take care the same amount of patients that you would any other day of the year,” Loughlin said.

This year is a little different because hospitals everywhere are experiencing an influx of patients with COVID-19. A time when health care workers are more essential than ever.

“We are not having visitors right now which makes it super hard on the families, we have made some special arrangements to have the families look through the window and leave pieces of paper on the windows for family and it’s nice for both,” Loughlin said.

“I just want people to be considerate of their families and the community, wear a mask, wash your hands, just make sure that you are protecting your loved ones,” Black said.

This year while you are enjoying quality time with your family and friends, keep in mind the people who are hard at work protecting our communities.