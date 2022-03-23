SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– March is both National Agricultural Month and National Women’s History Month.

For these four women, agriculture is their way of life.

“From riding in the feed truck, riding in the tractor it’s always, it just runs through my veins, it’s just a passion,” said Kelsey Geraets, feedlot manager at JPJ Enterprises.

“It’s kind of all I’ve ever known and when we started introducing more technology in our tractors and stuff that really drew me into the precision ag portion of it,” said Ellie Tuschen, junior precision ag student.

“If there’s work to be done on the farm, I am involved in that. Mainly on the hog end of it now, with the farrowing and the breeding of sows,” said Karen Hofer, owner/operator of a hog farm.

“I’ve always been attracted to the plant science side of the industry so that’s why I decided agronomy was definitely the route for me,” said Aubrey Weishaar, senior agronomy student.

More women are entering the ag industry, but it is still a workforce consisting of mostly men.

“I think that sort of feminine touch just gives the industry something different that we might not have seen ten years ago,” said Geraets.

“Whether you’re male or female, you know everybody has different ideas of how to do things or how to change things and it just takes the wide diversity to bring everybody together,” said Hofer.

In the precision ag major at South Dakota State University, women are outnumbered 6 to 76. In agronomy, the difference grows even more, 115 men to 23 women.

“It helps push you. So like obviously the men, the boys in my classes, they don’t want to like lose out to a woman, but also like I want to prove myself that I can do everything that they can do and if not better,” said Tuschen.

“I knew it was going to be a little bit of a, you know, an intimidating experience, but you know, I’ve been excited to you know to learn from other people and just grow together with all my classmates,” said Weishaar.

It’s a tough career these women are willing to face.

“You know working with 1500 pound steers and heifers it’s kind of hard for me as a 120-pound female. Just knowing that I have to work harder than them to get to where I am today. The looks you get sometimes as delivery drivers come in and see a female working here,” said Geraets.

“It’s definitely going to be a little nerve-racking and they are probably not going to take me seriously right away, but if I know what I’m doing and I can prove that I know what I’m doing then that will definitely help,” said Tuschen.

Whether it’s tending to the crops in the fields or taking care of the animals like this small piglet, women play a valuable role in the agricultural industry.

“Just seeing women go out in the field and be like ‘hey I see a need for this, I’m going to fill it’ and fill those niches that maybe men don’t always think about, that is awesome,” said Geraets.

“If you have a passion for it, pursue it. I think agriculture has a lot of opportunities to bring to the table, a lot of opportunities for women in the future,” said Weishaar.

Out of the 1,700 students enrolled in SDSU’s College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences, 818 of them are women.