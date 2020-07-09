Eye on KELOLAND: When to visit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Perhaps it’s a grandparent, or someone you know going through chemotherapy. If a loved one has a compromised immune system, you’ve likely had to stay away from them for the last five months. The COVID-19 pandemic continues, and the nation is seeing another surge in cases.

However, we’ve seen restrictions fade in most places, so it may seem like a good time to finally visit this high risk group. A local doctor has some advice to keep in mind.

First, let’s meet Tammy Pierce. There isn’t much Pierce hasn’t caught. She’ll be the first to tell you she’s hooked on fishing.

“I just like being outside and doing stuff,” Pierce said.

Pierce hasn’t been able to get out and enjoy her favorite pastime lately. The outdoors woman has had to spend most of her time inside because there are a lot of things she can’t afford to catch.

“I do not have an immune system,” Pierce said.

A few months ago, Pierce had a bone marrow transplant after doctors diagnosed her with acute myeloid leukemia. It is cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow. For the transplant to work, she had to have several rounds of chemotherapy.

“The hardest part of this whole procedure was I was in the hospital for almost a month by myself,” Pierce said.

People who have had chemo already have to be very careful of where they go and who they see, so they don’t get sick. Add to that the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It does worry me somewhat what would happen if I would get it,” Pierce said.

Pierce has been social distancing through the pandemic. Her story isn’t uncommon. Many of us have loved ones we haven’t seen in order to keep them safe.

Related Content Sioux Falls man builds social distance snowman outside of 90-year-old mother’s window Video

In March, KELOLAND News showed you a man who built a snowman outside of his 90-year-old mom’s window at a retirement facility, because he couldn’t visit her due to social distancing. While these gestures help, it’s hard staying away from a loved one.

Now, with most everything open again and things seemingly back to normal, many of us may be wondering if it’s finally safe to reunite with someone who has a compromised immune system. Unfortunately, Dr. Vinod Parameswaran with Avera Health says there’s not an easy answer.

“When it’s safe is what I would say and we struggle with this. I don’t think there are right answers to any of this. If travel can be accomplished safely, then yes. Preferably as opposed to flying,” Parameswaran said.

Here are some things to keep in mind if you do plan on seeing a person who’s high risk of catching COVID: Be responsible.

Parameswaran, a hematologist, says it’s important to keep following basic guidelines. That includes washing your hands, using hand sanitizer, wearing masks, and social distancing

“I know it’s wonderful to give that hug, hold a hand, you know. Whatever it takes to be with their loved one, but keeping them safe should be a top priority,” Parameswaran said.

He also recommends planning ahead. You should track your behavior and be mindful of the places you’re visiting before you visit your loved one. Doing so will limit your own potential exposure, and possibly prevent you from spreading the virus.

“So, if someone has to visit someone with cancer who is getting chemotherapy, I think just make sure they don’t have any of the symptoms we’re screening for every day,” Parameswaran said.

Pierce says she has to be abundantly cautious, but she still worries about others giving up on safety guidelines.

“Sometimes when you go to stores, you see people — no masks, no cares in the world. It’s just like, I don’t get it.” Pierce said. “What if they, you know, get it? Take it home and give it to their grandmother. How are you going to feel if they have a parent who is elderly or compromised?” Pierce said.

For now, it’s best to take it slow with people who have compromised immune systems. Doing so will help individuals like Tammy Pierce get closer to getting back to doing the things she loves with family and friends.

“Just go fishing and do my own hooks and lines and stuff. Be able to weed my garden. I just want to do the things I used to do that I can’t do now for fear I’ll get an infection,” Pierce said.