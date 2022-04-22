CHESTER, S.D. (KELO)– Chester Area FFA members are anxiously awaiting the arrival of their newest additions, baby piglets.

“I’m looking forward to how the pigs are delivered. They did it last year, but a little unfortunate I wasn’t able to attend it, so I’m excited to be here and see how that’s done,” said Chase McDonald, senior.

This sow is part of the students’ animal science class, where they are learning about animal reproduction.

“She’s been here and we’ve kind of been learning about how the farrowing process, what all goes into it, artificial insemination and then afterwards like giving shots, castration all that,” said Ryan Benson, senior.

But this project is not just for the students, it is live-streamed for people in the community and around the world to see.

“I truly believe in the ag industry we should have some transparency in things we are doing and this is a great opportunity for a family who might be at home to pop it up on their tv and to what and see what we are doing,” said Andrew Jensen, Chester Ag Teacher and FFA Advisor.

Chester is the only ag program in South Dakota that does this pig project, all with help from Pipestone and other community sponsors.

“All we should be teaching is true hands-on and this gives students an opportunity to have a moment where they can actually go up and touch the pig,” said Jensen. “Most of our kids will never get the opportunity to go into a sow barn and actually be able to feed and monitor and so this is just a great opportunity for them to do that.”

Out of the nearly 86 students in the ag program, only a few of them grew up involved in the agricultural industry.

“I was never a part of the farm and there’s a lot of kids in our FFA that have never been a part of it, so getting the hands-on experience just brings learning to a whole different level,” said McDonald.

Around 18 hours after inducing the sow, she began to farrow. In total, she had 18 little piglets.

“I was hoping for 16, 18 is still a lot better than the 20 that we got last year, but all pigs are healthy, they’ve got their colostrum in here the first couple hours, and it’s just been a really successful farrowing which is all that we could ask for,” said Jensen.

“I was a little shocked to see what it looked like, I didn’t really expect it to be like that so that was a cool experience just to see the pigs come out,” said McDonald.

Students have been involved with every step, even helping to pull piglets if needed.

“Right after they are born, you grab them, you clean them off with a paper towel, make sure they are clean, that they are breathing, put them under a heat lap and then after a little bit you just kind of put them over by the mom’s underside so they can start to get some milk and find their way around,” said Benson.

“I didn’t really know what to expect but that’s not exactly what I expected, I definitely did not expect to go inside the pig, but yeah it was not exactly what I expected,” said Stratton Eppard, senior.

The job doesn’t stop now. Students will have to continue to care for the sow, as well as perform all of the afterbirth care for the piglets.

“Later on we will be giving them an iron shot, they will be docking tails, they’ll be castrating pigs, and of course, they will be feeding and cleaning up after them,” said Jenson.

The sow and piglets will stay in the FFA shop for the next few weeks, before being adopted out by a student for their supervised agricultural experience project.