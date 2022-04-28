RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Homelessness is a growing issue in Rapid City. And it’s not going away anytime soon.

Several organizations have now teamed up to help people handle these situations properly.

As the weather warms up here in Rapid City, people in town and tourists are taking advantage of the attractions right downtown.

This is also an area, where you’ll notice the growing homeless population.

As more people move to town, there are also more people without homes. The homeless population is up 30%.

“The problem isn’t going to go away without a tremendous amount of effort. It takes the effort of the business people, the care providers, and it also takes an effort from people on the street. We need to work on this degree of trust so that they will allow the caregivers to give the care. The business owner needs to have that same kind of trust in the caregivers so that the problem gets rectified,” Dan Tribby, GM of Prairie Edge, said.

Six weeks ago, Dan Tribby was introduced to Journey On. It’s a group of people who are called in to help with situations with homeless people that are not emergencies.

“We come in when they need transportation or if there is de-escalation that needs to be done. We are able to come and assist business owners and the situations that they come across with the houseless community,” Krystal Rencountre, Journey On, said.

“When we worked with the police department, it was anywhere from 10, 15 minutes reaction time up to three hours, it was just because they were overwhelmed. When we started to use the services of Journey On, one, we saw a really quick reaction time but the second really impressive thing is the compassion that they show to those people in need,” Tribby said.

Tribby has introduced his staff to Journey On as well.

“Now they feel pretty well armed that they can get a hold of Journey On and take care of the problems,” Tribby said.

Journey On has been around for around 2 years and last November, they joined the Rapid City Police Department. Since then, Krystal Rencountre says the group has taken thousands of the department’s calls.

“We assess situation and we are able to take people to places without there being police officers involved, without them having a 900 dollar ambulance bill. We are able to come in and help them get transportation to their medical needs or doctor’s appointments or housing appointments,” Rencountre said.

“They jumped right in and started taking some of the lower level calls that don’t involve violence and things that they were initially comfortable dealing with and they take those calls now. We don’t even have to go,” Lt. Tim Doyle, Community Engagement with RCPD, said.

When someone calls 911, the dispatcher will decide if the homeless person needs emergency law enforcement or something else.

“It helps us go do other things so we can go do traffic enforcement, we can do proactive stuff in the more violent neighborhoods, that’s the stuff that we’re better at doing so them taking those calls is one call that we can go do something else,” Lt. Doyle said.

For the rest of April through next month, the organizations and more are getting together to talk about “WeConnectCommunity” which offers people several options when people come across a homeless person. Which is all included in the business toolkit.

“The business toolkit is a resource guide to help business and their employees to understand and respond to the needs of the houseless population in Rapid City. It provides them very practical tools and tips that they can use to help them link, like the name implies with We Connect Community, to social services that can provide them with a longer-term, more sustainable solution to their situation,” Tara Wilcox, Volunteers for America, said.

By making businesses and people aware of this issue and how to handle it in a way that is calm and effective, Tara Wilcox with Volunteers of America hopes it will provide a safer environment for everyone in Rapid City.

The next “We Connect Community” meeting will be held next week on Mountain View Road in Rapid City.