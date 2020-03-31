Eye on KELOLAND: Updates on east side Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s been quite the long road bringing the east side of Sioux Falls to life.

“Everything east of Sycamore was, for the most part, cornfields,” Jeff Eckoff, Director of Planning and Development Services with the City of Sioux Falls said.

Eckhoff has only been in his position for 10 months, but his experience with the east side spans 26 years.

“Seeing first-hand for all those years, watching the growth, watching the increase in services, and watching the people and the schools, and being on this side of it and being able to see the scenes, how that happens and the work that goes into it- it’s kind of a full circle experience,” Eckoff said.

It’s been around 10 years now since the Dawley Farm Village on Highway 11 broke ground.

“Right now, we do have a number of new businesses that are opening up,” Raquel Blount, Vice President of Commercial Real Estate for Lloyd Companies said.

Blount says they have projects on the horizon at Dawley Farm including the remodel of Dakota Family Vision, and just south of that, the construction of Capitol Card Services’ new corporate office building.

“It’s a 50,000-foot building that will have a couple hundred employees,” Blount said.

Lloyd also owns two sections of land where restaurants are planned to go. There’s room in Ulta’s building, too.

“Ulta recently opened and they have additional retail space available in that building,” Blount said.

Blount says more people means more commercial potential.



“There’s certainly been a boom in activity here recently with the announcement that the I-90 bridge with Highway 100 will be opening up this fall, which is very exciting,” Blount said.

With extra travelers, some may need a place to rest. The Best Western Glo hotel is set to be complete this summer.

“It’s a four-story hotel. It’s going to have some modern amenities, so I’m anxious to see what it looks like when it’s done,” Eckoff said.

A little south, just across from Harmadon Park, is a new self-storage center.



“The growth on the east side is just going crazy, you look at the rooftops, it’s amazing how many rooftops are over here,” Ron Bowden said.

Ron Bowden is the developer and managing partner of the three-story Class A facility.

It offers a climate control, a high-end security system, and a free truck to move in.

“We also have a very sophisticated fob system so we know exactly who is coming and going at any time, so we can monitor the activity,” Bowden said.



He says it’s all working to fit the new storage model of helping people de-clutter their living space.

“As of today, we’re, like, double our projections so we are extremely happy with the activity, and it seems to be kind of picking up,” Bowden said.

And there’s still room for the east side to grow.



“We’re excited because we’re starting to see the village component come together. When you have the retail, and now you’ve got the office, and the hotel and the senior living, some of those items, it really starts to create that,” Blount said.

‘It sure has changed in the 26 years, Max I’ll tell you that. It’s a different place than when we moved here that’s for sure,” Eckoff said.

You can visit the City of Sioux Falls website to get updates on development progress. To know more about the Storage Center you can visit their website.