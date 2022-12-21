SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Scheels in Sioux Falls is no stranger to generosity. The sporting goods store annually distributes tens of thousands of dollars to local nonprofits just in time for the holidays.

This year’s Scheels Giving Campaign started and ended November 29th, but its impact will be felt well into the new year.

Scheels started its Giving Campaign in 2020, with 12 nonprofits sharing $12,000. That dollar amount has grown with every new year.

“This year for our Giving Campaign we gave away $40,000 to local nonprofits,” Scheels Social Media Manager Jenna Schlapkohl said.

A significant stocking stuffer for a dozen organizations.

“All across the board the dollar amount was the same, it was just over $3,000,” Schlapkohl said.

$3,250 to be exact. The window to nominate a nonprofit was open for eleven days last month and received a record number of votes.

“We had over 9,000 this year, which is a huge jump from last year, I think we were at 6,000 so people are recognizing what we’re doing and they’re getting involved which is what we wanted,” Schlapkohl said.

There was no shortage of nonprofits in the running for the top 12.

“It was a lot. I had to go through that Excel sheet and organize it all and hundreds of organizations were nominated,” Schlapkohl said.

This year’s top vote-getter was Bishop O’Gorman Catholic Schools.

“It couldn’t have come at a better time. As we look at families, as we come to the conclusion of our semester, we always try to work with families that might have a change of job status so we’ll use these dollars to help with tuition assistance, financial aid,” Bishop O’Gorman Catholic Schools President Kyle Groos said.

Bishop O’Gorman Catholic Schools President Kyle Groos says the dollars will benefit students ranging from elementary to high school.

“At this time of the year, things can get tough for families and as we look forward to the spring semester and we’re working with families having this sort of donation we can pay it forward to families that are in need,” Groos said.

They’re also paying it forward beyond the walls of the school. As a reward for finishing atop the list, O’Gorman received an additional $1,000 to gift to the nonprofit of its choice and selected the Teddy Bear Den in Sioux Falls.

“That was a great experience because we asked our staff across the system to weigh in. We identified four and the Teddy Bear Den came out on top,” Groos said.

Groos is thankful for the opportunity to spread the wealth.

“You have corporations, organizations willing to support the nonprofit organizations and in this case, we’re able to then pay it forward to another nonprofit,” Groos said.

This year’s list of Giving Campaign winners also includes Almost Home Canine Rescue.

“We are 100% foster-based so we don’t have a physical shelter, all of our animals are in foster homes in Sioux Falls and the surrounding area,” Almost Home Canine Rescue board member Michelle Seten said.

With 70 dogs and 40 cats currently in their care, board member Michelle Seten says the donation means the world to the organization.

“Donations that Scheels gives back to their community really helps out with unique medical cases like Richard and Ellis, the ‘porkies’ is what they’re lovingly called (laugh), Seten said.

Cory and Marisa Haupt currently care for Richard and Ellis, who tangled with a porcupine before landing in the care of Almost Home Canine Rescue.

“They came to us face full of quills which required lots and lots of medical attention,” Seten said. “If they hadn’t come to us when they did and they were left and weren’t found, who knows, Richard could have lost his eye and the infection could have spread,” Seten added.

Seten says every animal they care for is fully vetted before it’s adopted, with donors like Scheels making that possible.

“We’re so lucky to be able to care for animals and we’re thankful that Scheels is supportive of us so that we can take care of them because if we weren’t able to who knows what the outcome would be,” Seten said.

“We’re thankful for their generosity, we’re thankful for their mission of wanting to be a community partner in helping others like ourselves,” Groos said.

Scheels is just happy to spread some holiday cheer.

“We are just super grateful to be in this community and they show us all the time that they love to give back so we just want to be the facilitator for them,” Schlapkohl said. “They can help us spend our money and give that back to the community,” Schlapkohl added.

Here is a list of this year’s Scheels Giving Campaign winners.

1. Bishop O’Gorman Catholic Schools

2. Promising Futures Fund

3. B-Squad Dog Rescue

4. tre Ministries

5. Yakkity Yak Coffee Schack

6. Wings of Valor Lodge

7. Almost Home Canine Rescue

8. Bishop Dudley Hospitality House

9. Emily’s Hope

10. South Dakota FFA Association

11. LSS of South Dakota

12. Live Like Cat