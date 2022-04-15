MARION, S.D. (KELO) — From an Oscars party to Olympics-inspired games, a TikTok account is showing the fun side of a skilled nursing facility in Marion.

Paul Engbrecht wasn’t familiar with TikTok a few months ago.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” Tieszen Memorial Home resident Paul Engbrecht said.

But now, the 86-year-old is one of the stars of a TikTok account that launched earlier this year.

“They’re a lot of fun,” Engbrecht said.

It all started when some employees at Tieszen Memorial Home in Marion decided to shoot some videos during an Olympics-related activity for the residents.

“And I just kind of leaned over to my co-worker and was like, ‘You know, it’d be fun if we put this into a TikTok to highlight what’s going on and everything we’ve got our residents doing,'” said Hannah Jorgensen with Tieszen Memorial Home human resources.

A TikTok highlighting a wheelchair race was posted to Facebook, and it took off.

“At first we just did it for fun and we didn’t know where it was going to go. We thought that would maybe be our only TikTok, but then it just blew up. People wanted more,” Jorgensen said.

That’s when they created an official Tieszen Memorial Home TikTok account.

From Mardi Gras fun to painting to showing some love on Valentine’s Day, the TikToks are giving families a look into life at the home.

“A lot of them do follow our social media because they don’t live close or they’re not able to make it here frequently, so for them being able to see their family here and what they’re doing and how much they enjoy it, it’s been awesome,” Tieszen Memorial Home receptionist Kortne Picek said.

The group activities in the TikToks wouldn’t have been possible earlier in the pandemic.

Tieszen Memorial Home administrator and Engbrecht’s daughter, Laura Wilson, says they were able to bring back group activities this January, nearly two years after the pandemic turned life upside down.

“We use the TikToks to really try to show that, yes, there is still COVID around, we’re still doing what we need to do, but our people are having fun, and they’re just really enjoying life, and after two years, they need that. We need that,” Tieszen Memorial Home administrator Laura Wilson said.

“This is their home and we want them to have the best time possible, every day all day, so to just put a smile on their faces, to have a little fun, it means a lot to us,” Jorgensen said.

And it means a lot to residents, too.

“It shows that there can be a lot of enjoyable things that happen here for the residents. We have some people, we always will have that are unable to take part in anything, but for those that can, it’s a new adventure. And really, we still look for new adventure. You never get too old for that,” Engbrecht said.

That’s why you’ll be seeing more of Engbrecht in the TikToks as the adventures keep coming.

Staff gets permission from the resident to be in the TikToks.

To see the videos, you can follow Tieszen Memorial Home on TikTok or Facebook.