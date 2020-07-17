Eye on KELOLAND: The work at Dakota Wesleyan University

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — There’s an old saying in the business world that states ‘if you don’t drive your business, you will be driven out of business.’ Dakota Wesleyan University is taking that saying to heart.

The small liberal arts school is in the process of constructing a new multi-million dollar, state of the art business center, the latest of several new developments on campus.

This is a drawing of what the new two-story 30,000 square foot business center will look like, once it’s finished.

It’s being built on the southeast side of campus at Dakota Wesleyan University, one of the first buildings you’ll see as you enter from the south.

To say it’ll be a step up is an understatement.

“The university has long had a business program, since its founding, but it’s always been located in the basement of Smith Hall,” DWU President Amy Novak said.

Today business is the largest major on campus with more 170 students and now with a new business center going up, the program is likely to grow even bigger.

“It’s going to be a big upgrade for the students,” MBA student Tristan Teichmeier said.

Teichmeier just graduated, but is now going for his masters in business.

“I’m a little jealous, but even what we had before, we had a lot going on with the business program and it’s only going to get enhanced from here and I’m excited for where they take that,” Teichmeier said.

The business center will house eight classrooms giving students and staff a lot more space for a multitude of business programs.

“It’s really exciting to have all the faculty all in one building, we will be housing the institute for rural development, the Kelly Center for Entrepreneurship, larger classrooms, new offices, and I’ll be out of my basement, I’m really excited,” Business Department Chair Christine Mauszycki said.

“This facility was designed around the concept to help equip our students to work in small and medium enterprise across the state and region, so there’s pieces of this facility where we invited community members to be involved in and to be educated by as well as our students and we really see it as a resource to Mitchell and to the region,” Novak said.

The new center is the fifth new building on campus in recent years. Others include the new multi-million dollar wellness center, the towering science center, a new theater, and a new residence hall.

Because DWU is a private institution it relies heavily on donations and none of these projects, including the new business center would be possible if not for the generosity of community leaders and private donors.

The community invests in Dakota Wesleyan, because Novak says a lot of companies see graduating DWU students as their next employees.

“We are a labor force incubator for the region and I think this is just another way for us to demonstrate that,” Novak said.

“I think the business center is going to provide a lot of visibility for us and it’s going to convince people, we do have the credentials to offer this degree and the degree to be valuable in whatever marketplace you’re going into, so if you’re a small business owner, if you’re working at a complex organization, we have skills that we can teach you that will help you make a difference in your organization immediately, you’re going to be a change-maker once you have learned all of our management skills and it’s going to be a fantastic opportunity,” MBA Program Director Diana Goldammer said.

An opportunity Teichmeier is looking forward to as he goes for his Master’s Degree.

“Coming here initially for sports, it’s funny now that I’m staying here longer for academics and I’m getting my major in a different degree and now getting my masters in business and I’m excited to see what they can teach me and bring to the plate,” Teichmeier said.

“I’m excited for students and faculty to have something so positive to look forward to,” Mauszycki said.

The new business center is scheduled in the fall of 2021.