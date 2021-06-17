Eye on KELOLAND: The Showdown

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — The weather has been consistently inconsistent during the first six weeks of the racing season at Huset’s Speedway.

That hasn’t stopped drivers and fans from flocking to the dirt track in Brandon, where business is about to pick up.

Huset’s Speedway is impressing fans in its return to full-time racing.

“I tell you what, the racing out here has been phenomenal. The new ownership is doing great, great things. The excitement in Sioux Falls is just tremendous for this and the competition is real well, the racing is really good and it’s really exciting,” Sioux Falls racing fan Mark Hoffman said.

Mark Hoffman has been coming to Huset’s Speedway since the 1980s and recently had the opportunity to camp at the track.

“It’s great, it’s a lot of fun. A lot of our friends come out before, we cookout and throw bean bags and have a few beverages and just have a great time getting together,” Hoffman said.

Huset’s Speedway is currently putting the finishing touches on a new camping area.

“We’ll have it ready for The Showdown this next weekend. Obviously, the grass won’t be growing yet, but all the hook-ups will be ready,” Huset’s Speedway Owner Tod Quiring said.

The north campground will feature 70 spots with electric hook-ups, while the south campground will remain dry, or off the grid, camping.

“We think camping is something people really like to do so we’re excited about getting all that going and we should have it going by Saturday,” Quiring said.

“A lot of work going in, but there’s a lot of demand for it. We’ve been getting calls every single day for camping and, not only here but for our Jackson track too, and there’s just such a demand for the camping,” Huset’s Speedway General Manager Doug Johnson said.

The goal since day one is to have the new campground ready for The Showdown.

“Really looking forward to it, it’s kind of a mini speedweek really for the midwest, just in a small little area so really looking forward to it, really looking forward to it, I love what Tod’s doing with the facility and Taylor and everybody with the race track, they’ve been doing a good job,” sprint car driver Austin McCarl said.

Huset’s Speedway and Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minnesota will each host three nights of racing. The event starts with this Sunday’s weekly show at Huset’s, with the 410 Outlaw Sprints paying double the typical prize.

“It’s going to be $6,000 to win, $500 to start on Sunday night. It’s going to be a full points race for all the guys that have been running here weekly,” Johnson said.

The Showdown ends its run in Brandon with the Huset’s 50.

“Tuesday night’s show is obviously going to pay $30,000 to win, but it’s going to be a 50-lap feature,” Johnson said.

“50 laps on this race track, I’m not sure if that’s ever happened before and then we take Wednesday off, move everything to Jackson, and then we start the Jackson Nationals Thursday, Friday, and end up with the $50,000 to win on Saturday night, so pretty exciting week,” Quiring said.

If a driver wins the Huset’s 50 and Jackson Nationals, they’ll receive a $100,000 bonus, which has caught the attention of drivers across the country.

“It’ll be the World of Outlaws, the best drivers in the country, the all-stars aren’t racing anywhere, we’ll have a lot of their guys here, so this will be the best in the country so pretty exciting week,” Quiring said.

“For Tod Quiring to put up a lot of big money and promote big events at Huset’s, it’s awesome. This facility is better than ever and I think Huset’s is better than ever. The race tracks have been great and the Outlaws have put on great races, it’s going to be tough and I think it’s going to be a great show,” McCarl said.

“I think it’s good for us, it’s good for the community, and I think it’s going to be a big week coming up,” Johnson said.

The Showdown is the marquee event on this season’s schedule, but it’s not the end of the road. Weekly racing resumes on Sunday, July 11th, while the Bull Haulers Brawl is set for August 1st.

“I think we’ll have a really big turnout that night and then we’ve got the World of Outlaws coming back in August and we’ve got the USAC Nationals and Cheater’s Day, so there’s a lot of big events still to come here at Huset’s Speedway,” Johnson said.

The new campground at Huset’s Speedway is fully booked for The Showdown, but a limited number of dry camping spots are still available.