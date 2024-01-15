SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Community Blood Bank is a nonprofit cooperative of Avera and Sanford, providing blood products to three dozen hospitals in the Sioux Falls area.

That requires 550 units of blood each week. That’s 550 individual donors, and no two people give for the exact same reason.

We first met 17-year-old Mikaylee Coon in October, aboard the Bloodmobile during the Brandon Valley Blood Drive.

“I had never done it before, so I was like let’s give it a shot,” 17-year-old Mikaylee Coon said.

Mikaylee was giving blood for the very first time as a junior in high school.

“Because there’s so many people out there that need blood to survive, and sometimes they don’t get it,” Mikaylee Coon said.

It was also her way of paying it forward.

“When I first stepped on there, I was nervous but I knew it wasn’t bad since I’ve had needles and stuff before,” Mikaylee Coon said.

Mikaylee’s medical history dates back to August 2006, when she entered the world much earlier than anticipated.

“The doctors had told me to kind of rest. I came in a week later and ended up going on bed rest in the hospital and she was born a day later,” Mikaylee’s mom Jonalee Coon said.

Jonalee Coon is Mikaylee’s mom.

“I was one day shy of 25 weeks pregnant, so she was three-and-a-half months early,” Jonalee Coon said.

Mikaylee weighed 1-pound, 5-ounces, about the size of a bottle of pop.

“We weighed it one time, we put on a candle and it was like 1-pound, 6-ounces or something and I was like ‘woah, that’s small’,” Mikaylee Coon said.

Mikaylee spent 154 days in the hospital.

“It was a whirlwind of five months of surgeries and ups and downs. When they call it a NICU roller coaster, it’s a NICU roller coaster. You have your highs, your lows, and then eventually, hopefully, get to go home,” Jonalee Coon said.

After five months in the hospital, Mikaylee went home, but spent years on oxygen, used a feeding tube, and underwent numerous surgeries.

“At three days old, had a PDA valve that had to be closed up and so I think that was her first transfusion was during that as well, and then just a couple other ones throughout her time there,” Jonalee Coon said.

17 years later, Mikaylee approached Jonalee about giving blood and needed a signed permission slip.

“I said, ‘sure, not a problem’, I said, ‘my only concern is that you need to make sure if there’s any issues with you having had a transfusion in the past, I don’t know the rules and regulations behind that,” Jonalee Coon said.

“Individuals that do receive blood transfusions, they’re going to have to wait for one full year before they can give blood again,” Community Blood Bank Executive Director Ken Versteeg said.

Community Blood Bank Executive Director Ken Versteeg says that’s an FDA regulation, and that Mikaylee’s story is uplifting.

“Heart filling to see somebody that comes forward and not only donates blood, but has a story to talk about, how important it is for her to have received blood,” Versteeg said.

Versteeg also stresses the importance of younger people, like Mikaylee, giving blood.

“She makes it look so easy. It’s something that, everybody should consider donating for the first time, try it, see what it’s like, and if it’s not for you, completely understand,” Versteeg said.

“The school had asked the students to do it and everything, but the fact that she took the initiative to want to sign up and do it, and has wanted to continue doing it, it makes you feel good that you’ve raised them well,” Jonalee Coon said.

“Yeah, it was easy, I’ll do it again,” Mikaylee Coon said.

She might even, one day, work with blood.

“Hopefully, get into the Air Guard and then go to SDSU for nursing,” Mikaylee Coon said.

And if you’re on the fence about giving blood…

“Yeah, you might be scared, but when it’s done you’ll be happy that you did it and you’re saving people’s lives,” Mikaylee Coon said.

Versteeg says the Community Blood Bank is currently in need of O-positive and O-negative donors.

If you’d like to donate blood, you can give Monday through Friday at Avera or Sanford, or click HERE for a schedule of bloodmobile events.