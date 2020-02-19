Eye on KELOLAND: The boom of boutique fitness

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The world of working out could be shifting from traditional gyms to boutique fitness studios. These studios feature classes set to specific fitness programs in smaller-scale settings. And that boom of boutique fitness has hit KELOLAND.

Accountability — that’s what many people need to keep the workouts going.

“You get the text like, ‘Hey, where were you? You can’t sleep in on me,'” Megan Kuipers, a Revolution Cycle & Yoga customer, said.

Motivation — that’s what many workouts center around.

“I’m an awful self-motivator and I need that outer encouragement,” Andrea Oswald, a Define: Body and Mind customer said.

Those two words are what have gotten Andrea Oswald and Megan Kuipers off of the treadmill at traditional gyms and into the booming trend of boutique fitness studios.

“I’ve lived all over and I’ve tried different gyms all over the world, all over the country and the big box gyms just don’t motivate me. Here I feel like you’re getting motivation, you’re getting the encouragement on a daily basis that makes you want to come back,” Oswald said.

“I’ve been to the big gyms, the littler gyms, working out at home and the smaller gym like this just feels more like a community. You meet your friends here, friends you didn’t even know,” Kuipers said.

From barre classes and cycling to yoga and Pilates, boutique fitness studios have been popping up a new type of motivation to stay active in smaller, more intimate settings right here in Sioux Falls.

“Our classes are all rhythm based. I hear from a lot of people that it’s the first-time that they’ve moved their body in joy. They look forward to classes each day. So yeah, it’s a more personal experience,” an hour, 45 minutes, 30 minutes and the instructor is leading you and holding you accountable,” Andrea O’Connor, co-owner of Define: Body and Mind, said.

“Where a big gym you kind of go in, you put your headphones on, you do your own thing and you might not really know what you should be doing. Here, we’re here for an hour, 45 minutes, 30 minutes and the instructor is leading you and holding you accountable,” O’Connor said.

It’s the variety of smaller-scale classes that are unique to these studios.

“I think our clients love that they can show up and have an instructor plan the workout for them. We’re all busy, it’s hard enough to even get to your workout. But you can show up and you have a highly trained instructor that’s put together a really good workout that’s well-balanced,” Katie Twedt, owner of Form Fitness, said.

Boutique Fitness studios also strive to give a sense of community to their clients.

“Boutique Fitnesses have been more popular because you find your niche, you find people that are like-minded. It’s not more than just a workout, it’s also where you meet your friends, you meet people that have similar interests with you that you can do outside of a bar or outside of a church,” Braden Bradfield, owner of Revolution Yoga & Cycle, said.

And for these studio owners, the workout is all about letting their clients have a space to focus on themselves.

“I hope they leave and they feel like they accomplished something, that they feel a little lighter, a little better and kind of go out and spread their energy towards other people in their lives. But for the 45 minutes or the hour that they’re here, it’s all for them,” O’Connor said.

Define: Body and Mind is a franchise that’s made its way to Sioux Falls, while both Form Fitness and Revolution have their roots in Sioux Falls. Those studios certainly aren’t the only boutique fitness studios making their mark on fitness lovers in Sioux Falls, though.