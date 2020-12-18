Eye on KELOLAND: Supporting local during a pandemic

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) – The COVID-19 pandemic may have more people taking a closer look at where their food comes from and even wanting to support local. Despite a pandemic, the Heikes Family Farm in Vermillion saw tremendous support from the community this year.

Winter may be here, but Sam and Heidi Heikes are already looking forward to the spring.

The father-daughter duo runs the Heikes Family Farm in Vermillion. It’s a CSA farm, which stands for community supported agriculture.

“A CSA operates under the concept of local people buying a share in a farmers production system at the beginning of the year and then coming each week to get whatever fresh produce the farmer has,” owner Heikes Family Farm, Sam Heikes said.

Shareholders get produce for about 27 weeks.

And this year, despite the pandemic, they sold out of shares quickly.

“People wanted healthy food, people who have been in Vermillion for 8 years bought for the first time,” Heikes Family Farm CSA manager, Heidi Heikes said. “They wanted to know where their food was coming from, how it was growing, who was growing it, and knowing that it’s fresh, local, all natural produce.”

One of those first time shareholders was Anna Moore. She moved to the Vermillion community about a year ago for grad school at USD.

“Shortly after moving here I learned that there was a CSA in town, looked it up, saw the prices, compared that to what I would be spending at the grocery store, thought about the quality differences,” CSA shareholder, Anna Moore said.

Due to the pandemic, the Heikes family knew they would need to take precautions to keep people safe when they came to pick up their produce.

“We did a drive thru, so people would pull up here and they would park and tell us their name, and they would have their shares already bagged up, it was a lot of work, but people really appreciated it, we were masked,” Heidi Heikes said.

“I think it was very well worth it because people got what they wanted and a lot of people became aware of the value of CSA and fresh, local produce, and how important that is for the nutrition of their family,” Sam Heikes said.

Now the two say work is underway to have another successful year in 20-21.

“We are preparing, we’ve got catalogs ordered, we are going to be ordering seed soon, we are excited, I can not wait to start growing food,” Heidi Heikes said.

“What’s happened this year as a result of COVID, is I think there is a new paradigm in the way that people look at buying their food, they want to know who is growing their food and how it’s being grown and they want to buy fresh and buy local,” Sam Heikes said.

As for Moore, she says she plans to be a shareholder again, and encourages others to give it a try.

“My favorite things about being a shareholder is that I can hop on my bicycle, ride for five minutes, and be at the place where my produce is being grown all season long, and know that my food dollars are going to support local agriculture,” Moore said.

Heidi says they plan to start selling shares after the first of the year.