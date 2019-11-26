Eye on KELOLAND: Suds & suffrage

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Long before the debate over legalizing marijuana and hemp, another social issue roiled the country, involving many of the same arguments, pro and con: whether to outlaw alcohol.

The 18th Amendment, which prohibited the manufacture and sale of alcohol, became the law of the land almost a century ago. Women, who earned the right to vote at the same time through the 19th Amendment, helped shape public opinion on Prohibition. A new exhibit at the Old Courthouse Museum in Sioux Falls looks back on both movements and how they shaped the way we vote, and drink, today.

Women’s suffrage and Prohibition were the hot-button social issues facing South Dakota and the rest of the country a century ago.

“There was a reason for it. It wasn’t just because people were trying to be buzzkills,” Old Courthouse Museum Exhibit Assistant Ben Devlin said.

This exhibit at the Old Courthouse Museum highlights how Prohibition and women’s suffrage ran on parallel political tracks because many of the women who fought for the right to vote also pushed for the ban on alcohol sales.

“It was a big movement for women because at that time, women didn’t have a lot of rights, so they were seeing their husbands’ money go towards saloons and not to the family,” Devlin said.

People who opposed Prohibition argued that banning alcohol would harm the economy. Prohibition led to the shuttering of Sioux Falls Brewing Company, at the time, one of the largest breweries this side of Milwaukee.

“There were a lot of supporters for Sioux Falls Brewing Company because it brought jobs and money to South Dakota,” Devlin said.

During the peak of prohibition, speakeasies popped up in Sioux Falls. Hidden places where customers could secretly imbibe. But there was always the risk of a raid by revenuers.

“There was a small soda shop in downtown Sioux Falls that was raided by Prohibition agents and the owner of the soda shop started smashing the bottles he had and then he pulled a gun on the Prohibition agents and he shot both of them. Neither of them died,” Devlin said.

Such were the Roaring Twenties of that Prohibition Era. The black market for alcohol also brought mob connections to Sioux Falls.

“There was a pretty large distillery west of town where Ellis Road is at now that they connected to Al Capone because they were shipping their product down to Sioux City, which I guess, Capone operated some speakeasies down there,” Devlin said.

You can still get a taste of Prohibition in Sioux Falls. Fernson Brewing Company has come out with a limited-edition batch of beer in tribute to Prohibition’s 100th anniversary called Tea Totaled.

“And we thought it would be fun to do something with tea, so this beer has Earl Gray tea, and lemon zest and saison yeast,” Fernson brewer Nicki Werner said.

Brewer Nicki Werner is part of a local movement to get more women involved in this male-dominated industry. The women who fought for the right to vote 100 years ago would have been proud, even if they frowned on drinking spirits.

“It’s about so much more than beer. It’s such a great way to build a community, to build good jobs to make things more sustainable on a local level in all kinds of cities and I think just being in the beer industry is a good job,” Werner said.

The 18th Amendment would eventually be repealed in the 1930s. Yet Prohibition’s legacy of government regulation persists today.

“The liquor laws in many states still are vastly affected by things that went into effect then. I know that the South Dakota Brewers Guild and so other places are working to change the laws to make it as sustainable for the community as they can,” Werner said.

Local craft brewers like Fernson, which would have been outlawed a century ago, are thriving today. Prohibition, despite its good intentions of curbing crime and alcoholism, proved to be unsustainable to enforce. But now, you can soak up its history in downtown Sioux Falls.

South Dakota was ahead of the political curve, having banned alcohol, and granting women the vote, before other states ratified the 18th and 19th Amendments. The exhibit, called The Bottle & The Ballot is located on the second floor of the Old Courthouse Museum.