Eye on KELOLAND: Staying afloat

It’s been a tough year for some people living and working near lakes in KELOLAND.

We’ve been traveling to different spots for much of the spring and summer to show you how flooding is having an impact.



One of those places is Lake Poinsett.



At the start of the week, the Hamlin County Emergency manager told us the lake is about five and a half feet over full.

When Kathy Butterfield and her husband retired, they switched to lake life, fulltime.



“It was like, ‘We love it up here so let’s just be up here more,'” Lake Poinsett Resident Kathy Butterfield said.



October will mark four years since they’ve been waking up to a view of Lake Poinsett each morning.



But this year, lake life hasn’t been as relaxing as it should be.



Butterfield recalls an unforgettable sight this spring when ice damaged people’s homes and threatened others.



“Woke up and looked and there was a chunk of ice taller than me right outside our slider so it was a little disconcerting,” Butterfield said.



They also dealt with powerful waves.



“We usually love the sound of the waves, but this year they were eating at our shoreline,” Butterfield said.



That’s why the couple installed rock, to protect their property.



Butterfield’s next-door neighbor has owned a cabin the lake for at least 30 years.



“This year is the highest I’ve ever seen the lake,” Lake Poinsett resident Dick Doop said.



The longtime lake resident took a hit from the ice earlier this year.



“It took all the boathouse, collapsed it right down into the water,” Doop said.



His property also suffered shoreline damage.



But it’s not just people in homes and cabins who have felt the effects of the high lake levels.



Fewer people are teeing off at Lake Region Golf Club this year.



“Not as many people coming to the lake, number of closed campgrounds. A lot of people who have properties here have been working on those properties trying to restore from flood damage or other problems,” Lake Region Golf Club General Manager John Fraser said.

Fraser says business at the golf course is down about 40 percent compared to the five-year average.



The lag in business comes at an especially poor time for David Gilbertson.



He just took ownership of Weiland Marine in February.



“I would’ve rather had a couple years under my belt before we dealt with this,” Weiland Marine Owner David Gilbertson said.



He says by now, his crew should’ve installed about 400 boat lifts, but they’ve only done about half of that this year.



Luckily the business offers a variety of services, including repairs, which Gilbertson is still seeing a demand for.



The images and stories from Lake Poinsett this year have been unforgettable, but there’s something else the business community wants you to keep in mind.



“Really for all the businesses around Lake Poinsett we want to get that message out that, ‘Yes, we are open for business.'” Fraser said.



Support from the locals has been key for both businesses and people who live at the lake.



“Everyone helps each other. There’s people that had way more to deal with, but everyone’s really positive,” Butterfield said.



“It’s just part of lake life. It’s part of living here. There are so many more positives than there are negatives from a flood year. You focus on that and you keep in mind that this will pass and there are going to be brighter and better days ahead,” Fraser said.



That’s why Butterfield and her husband don’t plan on going anywhere, because Lake Poinsett is home.



“Just continuing on and enjoying our lake life,” Butterfield said.

The Hamlin County Emergency Manager says a no wake zone is still in place on the lake.



You can’t drive faster than five mph within 300 feet of the shoreline.



He also cautions driver to be careful on the township roads at night because it can be difficult to tell if there is water running over them.





