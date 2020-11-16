Eye on KELOLAND: Something about Christmas

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) –You know the holiday season is just around the corner when Sioux Falls author Tom Roberts comes out with another children’s book. Roberts has written his seventh Christmas-themed book, with once again, all of the proceeds going to the Children’s Home Society.

“There’s something about Christmas that has always brought me joy. Something that I learned when I was a little boy,” Tom Roberts said.

Tom Roberts has put his childhood memories to rhyme.

“It was January first, yes, it was New Year’s Day. The week after Christmas, and it happened just this way,” Roberts said.

Roberts’ new book, Something About Christmas, recalls his early experiences of the holiday season.

“It’s based on a memory that I have as a kid, loving Christmas and then being so sad when the decorations would be put away and just wishing that there was something about Christmas that I could hold onto all year round,” Roberts said.

Roberts has been writing children’s Christmas books since 2002. He draws on a number of inspirations for his stories.

“The ideas come from either experiences or memories that I have. Things that perhaps, people share with me. Things I remember hearing other people talking about,” Roberts said.

While the stories change with each book, the literary mission remains the same. All proceeds go to the Children’s Home Society. Roberts’ sales and events related to the books have generated $1.4 million for the non-profit that provides a safe place for kids facing difficult family situations.

“Sometimes, people need that little reminder that we are here, available for those who need our help and are available for those have a heart for helping and this is just one small way that people can get out and purchase a book that they are helping kids,” Roberts said.

For Something About Christmas, Roberts collaborated with Sioux Falls artist Hector Curriel, who illustrated the book. Curriel says he tapped into his inner Norman Rockwell to present a nostalgic look at Christmases past.

“I submitted my first sketches trying to find some agreement about the style if the picture goes well with the story, so, it’s a long process. But we’re joyful, I think we have good chemistry with Tom,” Curriel said.

Many church congregations and families have embraced Roberts’ Christmas books by making them part of their own holiday traditions.

“Families, of course, have told me that they’ll put my books up at Christmas as part of the Christmas decor, and then take them out before opening presents to read to the family,” Roberts said.

Roberts says his new book book will inspire families now that Christmas is drawing near. No spoiler alert here.

“I remember it very well. In fact, I know the very date. The day I discovered what makes Christmas really great,” Robert said.

Roberts says it’s unclear how the pandemic will affect book sales since he won’t be able to host many public signings or readings this year.

If you’d like to place an order, click here