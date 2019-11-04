Eye on KELOLAND: Solar power

One look at this neighborhood and you might not notice anything out of the ordinary.

But at Patrick Hicks’ home, there’s more going on behind the scenes.

“From right now, our home is one of the very few – it’s really the first in our neighborhood to have solar panels,” Hicks said.

The panels convert energy from the sun directly into Hicks’ home

“So we’re really excited about that,” Hicks said.

But what made Hicks join the list of just 12 people in Sioux Falls to have a solar powered home?

“My wife is British and… my mother-in-law back in Britain recently got remarried, and the guy she married actually won the Nobel Prize with Al Gore for his work on climate change. So it seemed like a perfect convergence of all of these different things and we had them put on pretty quickly,” Hicks said.

The tech may appear complicated, but you don’t need to be a wiz to have them built in.

“I knew nothing about solar technology, so it’s been a pretty steep learning curve,” Hicks said.

Helping with the curve is Ron Disbrow of Midwest Solar.

There are many things to take into account when getting panels installed.

They start with an analysis of your electric bill and monthly use of your utilities.

“And we put together a system to provide the needs of the customer whether it be cutting their electric bill in a quarter and a half. If they want to reduce storage to take care of their entire load,” Disbrow said.

The energy travels similarly to a power line.

“So the panels produce a D.C. energy down into an inverter, and the inverter takes it from a D.C. energy into an A.C. energy and then we tie it right into the electrical panel in your basement,” Disbrow said.

But only a part of Hicks’ home runs off solar power. The other half is through Xcel Energy.

A seamless union of solar and grid-based power.

“We haven’t noticed any changes at all. Except, obviously in our energy bill, which has gone down dramatically. But we can’t tell when we’re cycling on solar or when we’re cycling off the grid,” Hicks said.

Taking in all that sun can sometimes cause there to be excess energy sitting in your home.

“Sometimes during the day if no one is home, no lights are on, furnace isn’t running, A.C. isn’t running, you might be over-producing,”

All of the extra energy that comes from the sun into Hicks’ home doesn’t stay exclusively to him. It actually gets sent back out to other places that need it.

“You have an agreement with Xcel Energy and they purchase that excess power and it goes on to their line and helps power the houses around you,” Disbrow said.

Something you wouldn’t notice going through your day. If you would like to, there’s an app for that.

“The app is in real time, and it tells us how much energy the solar ray is generating. It tells us how much the house is using, and it’s also telling us how much energy we’re giving back to the grid – I.E. how much money we’re making by giving it back to the grid,” Hicks said.

In the first week Hicks’ home was connected, he’s prevented up to 144 pounds of CO2 emission which is the equivalent of planting three and half trees.

Over time, these panels will eventually pay for themselves.

“You really have to be living in your house for an extended period of time; my wife and I will be in this house for, at least, another 10 years, so it’ll take us about eight years to pay off, sort of, the initial investment of the solar and then after that… it will just be rolled into the total cost of the house. So we’re really just paying it forward,” Hicks said.

Helping out mother earth to give his son a brighter future.

“Our son is young. He sees that we’re taking climate change seriously and we’ll be able to look at him as an adult and our grandkids in the eye and we’ll tell them, ‘we did some thing,'” Hicks said.

Click here to get an estimate of how much it would be to install solar panel in your home.