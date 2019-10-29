Eye on KELOLAND: Soaring with a symphony

One month ago, KELOLAND news brought you video of a 16-year-old high school student performing with the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra. Now, we want to show you the story behind the performance.

Music propels 16-year-old Lincoln High School student Elizabeth Jerstad’s mind.

“I don’t even know how to begin, it’s, I mean music is everything to me, it’s always been the main source of kind of drive and passion and inspiration for me in my life,” Jerstad said.

Last month, the violinist performed with the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra. We caught up with her following that performance.

“It was like the most amazing, one of the most amazing experiences, probably of my life, when I walked off that stage, and just five minutes ago … I was holding in the tears, it was amazing,” Jerstad said in September.

Now, weeks later, she’s still in awe.

“As a musician, having a solo with an orchestra is such a big experience, and I really feel honored that I was able to do that, especially being a young, I’m 16,” Jerstad said. “It’s amazing that I was able to do this.”

She admits to being nervous ahead of that big performance. But it turned out much more than okay- just ask the music director of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra, Delta David Gier.

“Well, Elizabeth knocked it out of the park, frankly,” Gier said.

Jerstad was able to solo with this symphony because she won what’s called the young musicians concerto competition.

“It’s a very competitive process to be able to play with the orchestra, and there’s one student per year that goes through our competition, and is able to even have the opportunity. It’s, just because you win the competition doesn’t necessarily mean you get to play with the orchestra,” Gier said. “That’s pretty much up to my discretion.”

“My mentor won the competition, a friend of mine, a couple close friends of mine also won the competition, so I went to those performances, and getting to be in that place myself was just really like humbling and eye-opening, and it felt kind of like coming full circle,” Jerstad said.

Mentorship comes up when Jerstad talks about what music means to her.

“I looked up to those older musicians, and that’s pretty much what drove me, and to me music is just, it’s about mentorship,” Jerstad said. “It’s about passion and it’s about really trying to just better yourself and meeting new people, especially.”

“Music is very much a mentoring kind of endeavor,” Gier said.

And it’s more than just notes from an instrument.

“People think of a symphony orchestra, and they, playing big concerts in a fancy concert hall, which we do, but we, that’s only 12 weeks out of the year that we do that,” Gier said. “The rest of the time we’re out and doing a lot of service kinds of things in the community.”

There are also the youth orchestras.

“Our players are very much involved in mentoring in that,” Gier said.

Also, the symphony’s concertmaster has taught Jerstad, which Gier brings up when he raves about her performance with his symphony.

“Doesn’t hurt that your teacher is the concert master of the orchestra, so she had a lot of support there, I mean, she’s been a member of our youth orchestra program for many years now, so the, she’s a member of the family in a sense,” Gier said. “But that doesn’t mean that she got any favoritism.”

It all adds up to a moment where a young musician can soar with a symphony orchestra.

“It was amazing,” Jerstad said. “In one word, amazing.”