Eye On KELOLAND: Sew for the soul

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s been just over a year since the Perpetual Adoration Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament moved into their new home in Sioux Falls.

The monastery, located behind St. Joseph Cathedral, was funded through private donations. The much larger facility allows the sisters to each have rooms of their own, a luxury they didn’t have when they had to double-up, and even live three to a room, when they stayed at the Cathedral. We take a rare look inside the new monastery, where the sisters can work, pray and even play.

“Sometimes when I pinch my finger with a needle, I say, for the salvation of souls,” Sister Rosalba Aguilar said.

The Perpetual Adoration Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament make a point of working hard at their sewing.

Sewing garments for clergy and members of a nationwide religious order is a source of income that helps the sisters sustain their mission and their monastery.

“One sister sews the collars for the capes, some of them, the hems,” Sister Maria Ojeda said.

The sisters even say a prayer over the garments for each person who will be wearing them. But sewing is just one of the many tasks preformed by the sisters. They also pull kitchen duty to prepare meals every day. Being an adoration sister isn’t a nine-to-five job. It’s a calling. Their work begins the moment they wake up early in the morning.

“We have to pray and work, pray and work,” Mother Caridad Morales said.

Prayer is job-one. Each day, the sisters pray for people in the community. They receive dozens of prayer requests each week.

“We, interceding for Jesus, with humility, tell him please, Jesus, give the people what they need, what they are asking, because you give us this beautiful building,” Aguilar said.

On Thursdays and Sundays the sisters pray in one-hour shifts for 24-hours straight.

“We must be mute witnesses,” Morales said.

The sisters all share a passion for prayer. But such a demanding daily schedule requires a break.

“Two o’clock we have siesta, is the best part,” Morales said.

That’s right. Every afternoon, for one hour, the sisters take a nap to recharge their spiritual batteries.

“The work make me tired sometimes when we have extra work because I am human and I am weak. But Jesus give me the strength to take a break from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and then start to work again in happiness,” Aguilar said.

In the evening, the sisters take another break from work to play cards and board games.

“For example, Rummy and Chinese checkers,” Aguilar said.

The monastery also features a large courtyard, an ideal spot to play a rousing game of volleyball.

“Because in summer is a beautiful time to enjoy outside,” Ojeda said.

Moving into their new monastery did take some adjusting for the sisters. Since the building is so much larger than their former quarters at St. Joseph Cathedral, they installed an intercom system so they can keep track of one another.

“It’s a treasure because we have a place to be comfortable with Jesus, Morales said.

“Living here is like a dream because we never imagined to have this special monastery,” Ojeda said.

Living in a cloister doesn’t cut the sisters off from the outside world. Instead, the sister say the seclusion strengthens their connection to the community.

“To be separate a little bit to the the world, but to live more close to Jesus,” Aguilar said.

The new monastery gives these sisters the living space to serve their Lord, serve their neighbor, and sometimes, serve a volleyball.

“God is with us. God is here. And God doesn’t abandon us,” Aguilar said

Many people have the mistaken idea that the sisters never leave their monastery. But just like everyone else, they too, have to run errands like grocery shopping and go to doctor’s appointments.

The sisters also welcome visitors into their monastery, especially women considering answering a religious calling.

If you’d like to donate to the monastery, or if you have a prayer request for the sisters, click here.