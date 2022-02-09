SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 pandemic is quickly approaching the two-year mark in South Dakota and has left many front-line workers both mentally and physically fatigued.

But that hasn’t stopped people from pursuing a career in emergency medicine.

This isn’t your traditional classroom. It’s a collection of paramedic students from across the country attending the School of EMS in Sioux Falls.

“When they come out of this class, they are ready to go. They’ve had plenty of experience, plenty of opportunity to hone their skills and they’re ready to go work on the streets,” Director of Operations Justin Lumbreraz said.

27 EMTs are working to become paramedics. They practice mega codes to prepare for a cardiac arrest event.

“They are in their second live week, which is advance cardiac life support and pre-hospital trauma life support,” Lumbreraz said.

The 44-week program to become a paramedic includes only three weeks in the classroom, but that doesn’t mark the end of their hands-on training.

“They also have to do clinical rotations where they actually go out in the emergency rooms and work in the ambulances, so that’s where they get to develop their skills even further,” Lumbreraz said.

“It’s a lot of work but it’s going to be totally worth it,” Nebraska paramedic student Ginni Johansen said.

Johansen is a paramedic student from Aurora, Nebraska.

“I was originally in Nursing School, then I decided I wanted more pre-hospital setting and I wanted to be the person that got to the patient first,” Johansen said.

Her life is currently a juggling act.

“Well, say you have three full-time jobs, it’s kind of like that. You’re doing clinicals, you’re doing school work, and also if you have a full-time job, which I do, it is challenging,” Johansen said.

“This was a financial investment and I know if I don’t pass it’s going to hurt my career so there’s a little bit on the line here,” Nebraska paramedic student Adam Svejda said.

Adam Svejda is a former corrections corporal with the Nebraska DOC. When Svejda and the other students aren’t confined to a classroom, they’re learning online.

“Outside of school, I have a job, I have a life, so it offers me the school, work, life balance,” Svejda said.

“The availability of it is what people like because you can have a full-time job, you can still go to school at your convenience throughout the week and knock this out and come out with a career,” Lumbreraz said.

Having a majority of the program taught online also magnifies the importance of these limited classroom hours.

“The bookwork is obviously very hard, but to be able to interact with another person, we’re going to them in the scariest time of their life and we are trying to help them. We have to be able to do what we need to do and the only time you’re going to get to practice that is in person,” Lead Instructor Sarah Harris said.

Sarah Harris is a paramedic instructor. She works for Sioux City Fire Rescue and discovered early her passion for working with students.

“I loved teaching them, I loved teaching them tricks and different things they could do just to help them out and then I realized it wasn’t just patients that if I helped could help change the world, I could help teach people to become paramedics so that they could do the same mission that I had,” Harris said.

As we approach year three of the pandemic, instructors also share advice on how to avoid burnout.

“Back in the day we had very difficult calls but you made up your cot and you got back to work and you didn’t talk about it. The culture has changed, we want you to talk about the difficult calls and that will help prolong your career,” Harris said.

“You’re required to have at least two years experience to even be an instructor, so we’ve gone through what they’re going to go through and we teach them how to get rid of it, how to deal with it, and not to bottle it up, to definitely express it and reach out because we see stuff that you’re not suppose to see every day and it is difficult to deal with,” Lumbreraz said.

After completing the 44-week program, students will take the national registry paramedic exam. Once they pass, they will apply for a state license and go to work.

“As I go from EMT to a paramedic, my scope of practice expands quite substantially. That’s what I’m most excited for, I’ll get to do more for the patients that I encounter,” Svejda said.

“I just want to serve my community back home and make the best paramedic I can be,” Johansen said.

The School of EMS has locations in South Dakota, Florida, and Texas. They also have classes in Guam, and are currently exploring options in Australia and Saudi Arabia.