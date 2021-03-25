Eye on KELOLAND: Return to racing

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Huset’s Speedway in Brandon is preparing for its first full season of racing since 2016.

The speedway has 24 dates on its 2021 schedule, beginning with the Mother’s Day Opener on May 9th.

Huset’s Speedway has sat empty for the better part of five years.

“For it to shut down and to drive by it because obviously we all live close here and to see it just sitting there and to see nothing happening and the runoff on there, it was heartbreaking, it was,” local sprint car driver Jody Rosenboom said.

Jody Rosenboom grew up at Huset’s Speedway. The Rock Rapids, Iowa native was five years old when his dad started racing sprint cars. He was instantly hooked. Rosenboom has now been racing for nearly 20 years and was excited to learn of last summer’s sale of Huset’s Speedway to Tod Quiring.

“I knew something would happen, it’s just too good of a facility that’s too nice of a place for it not to happen and it took somebody with the vision and the drive of Tod Quiring to be able to do it,” Rosenboom said.

“Yeah it’s great that they finally got it open again and got a great guy to run it and it should be a good weekly program,” local sprint car driver Cody Hansen said.

Cody Hansen plans to race at Huset’s and Jackson Motorplex. Quiring owns both facilities, which will combine to host “The Showdown” beginning June 20th.

“There’s actually six nights of racing in seven days. Three here and three in Jackson and the winner can take home over $180,000 that week,” Huset’s Speedway’s Doug Johnson said.

That includes a $100,000 bonus for winning the “A” main at both the Huset’s 50 and Jackson Nationals. More than $600,000 will be up for grabs during “The Showdown”.

“We’re trying to build this for years to come and we really have some legs under it right now and early indication is it’s going to be really good,” Huset’s Speedway Owner Tod Quiring said.

Huset’s Speedway will also collaborate with Knoxville Raceway on a Memorial Day event.

“Doug’s done a great job working with the people at Knoxville Raceway and putting together some co-events where you can race long weekends and look forward to more of that in the future also,” Quiring said.

Quiring is making improvements throughout the facility, including the addition of a campground.

“The fans really like the camping part of it, the tailgating part of it, so we’re looking forward to getting this campground in here and starting with that and we think it’ll be good for all of our big shows and some weekly shows,” Quiring said.

“The campers will park on actual rock and we’re going to be putting in 50 amp electrical outlets over here as well, so right around 70 electrical spots going in over here along the north hill so that’s where the campground will be this year,” Johnson said.

The campsites will be available starting in June. Huset’s is also adding decks to the suites.

“They assured us they have a timeline that they’ll have everything done by Mother’s Day opening night, so that’s the plan to have decks on 16 suites up top and they’ll be ready to go on May 9th,” Johnson said.

Rainouts are inevitable, but the upgrades at Huset’s Speedway, including the new deck and campground are designed to attract fans new and old.

“The key is to get those fans to come back week after week and that’s what our main goal is right now,” Johnson said.

“Our car counts are going to be great, the fans are going to have great shows every single night, so we’re looking forward to really bringing this weekly show back along with all the other big events,” Quiring said.

And at least one local racer is ready to roll and return to Huset’s Speedway.

“Going into a full year you’re going to see the trials and tribulations of having a full season, doing a weekly show, especially a weekly 410 show, but I think the racers are on board, I think everybody wants to support it. If you don’t support it we won’t have it, so I think it’ll be a great year. I’m really looking forward to 2021,” Rosenboom said.

Quiring is also expanding the camping area at the Jackson Motorplex. Click HERE for ticket and camping information at Huset’s Speedway.