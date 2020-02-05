Eye on KELOLAND: Reconciling in the Dakotas

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) – According to their website, the Reconciling Ministries Network is a network of United Methodist churches who works to seek justice for people of all sexual orientations and gender identities. Between the two Dakotas, there is only one church affiliated with the network.

In 2005, the First United Methodist Church of Vermillion became the only Reconciling church in both South and North Dakota.

Lauren Soulek: What does it mean to be a reconciling ministry or church?

“Well, for us it means that we accept and involve and love and work with anybody who is marginalized,” Barb Goodman, a church leader, said.

Before the church voted on becoming reconciling, however, a learning process had to take place.

“The first thing that our church did was our pastor preached that homosexuality is not a sin in the Bible,” Goodman said.

Being reconciling doesn’t just mean supporting the LGBTQ+ community, though.

“Our to be with those on the outside of the community. That’s LGBTQ+ persons, that’s persons of color, people with disabilities, people of lower economic status, whomever we decided is other,” Pastrix Nicole Clade of the First United Methodist Chuch of Vermillion said.

From the bathroom signs to a Christmas tree and right at the front of worship, you can find the rainbow colors displayed in the church.

“We try to make sure we have some rainbow representation on the outside of the church too, because it’s not just for the people inside, it’s actually more for those who are on the outside of the church and who have always felt like they’re on the outside,” Clade said.

Of course, while the church proudly displays those colors, some people on the outside are against it.

“I’ve had random people call the church to let me know that I’m leading my congregation straight to Hell for a few reasons, one because I’m a female pastor, and two because we openly affirm the LGBTQ+ community,” Clade said.

Clade says she’ll gladly take those criticisms as an ally.

“There’s a basic misunderstanding of the LGBTQ+ community and if I can be the bridge to help with that, with the hard and tough questions and be the ally that’s rooted in that community and seeking justice, then I think I’ve served my purpose,” Clade said.

When Clade gives communion to her congregation she says the words, “God loves you and there’s nothing you can do about it.” Those words are what drives the church in their reconciling message.

“At Baptism we say, ‘we’re going to be with you on your journey.’ I can’t imagine ever turning aback at some point because they were to come out. That’s not being loved and valued for your true self,” Kelly Stone, a church leader, said.

While the First United Methodist Church of Vermillion is the only Reconciling church in the Dakotas, that doesn’t mean other churches aren’t open to the LGBTQ+ community. Clade says she’s allowed a few more freedoms such as performing same-sex marriages and baptizing children of same-sex couples. The church also openly accepts LGBTQ+ people to take on leadership roles within the church.

Of course, Clade says that being Reconciling is not the only thing the church cares about.

“We care about Jesus. We care about having relationship with Jesus and loving God and loving our neighbor just as anybody else. We just happen to do it through the lens of reconciliation of that we understand that being in right relationship with God means that we also have to be in right relationship with those that have been on the margins and that the church has historically done a lot of harm to LGBTQ+ persons that we still have to repent from and we try to live into that everyday,” Clade said.

Every Sunday the First United Methodist Church of Vermillion streams their worship service live on their Facebook page.