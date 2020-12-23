Eye on KELOLAND: Rebuilding History

CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — A renovation that started as a side-project among volunteer firefighters more than 25 years ago is nearly complete.

The Canton Fire Department is restoring a century-old fire truck, but after years of minor fixes and major fundraising, they’ve turned to the professionals.

An impressive fleet of fire trucks – the newest and latest in technology – fills the Canton Fire Hall. A few stalls down, an ambulance will soon find a new home, replaced by a relic, a 1917 Luverne chemical truck.

“It is the first apparatus purchase of what is now the Canton Volunteer Fire Department,” Canton firefighter Shaun Feilmeier said.

The department originally acquired the truck in 1920, and put it to work for decades. Firefighters would create a chemical reaction in the tanks by mixing acid and alkali, building pressure, which allowed the water to flow at the scene of a fire.

“History has kind of fallen away, everybody wants the new stuff that’s good for a couple years and throw it away, but yeah, getting back to some good history on the truck, it’s pretty exciting,” Canton Fire Department Chief Nate Laubach said.

The chemical truck has been out of commission for nearly 30 years and arrived at AJ’s Automotive in Canton as a frame and boxes of parts nearly three years ago.

“The biggest challenge is it’s a 1917. There’s no map to how to put it together,” AJ’s Automotive project manager Troy Drewes said.

Troy Drewes is heading up the restoration.

“I get proud about everything I touch on it. I love these old cars and I love the people that want them done. The story behind it is my favorite part,” Drewes said.

Part of this story lies under the hood, where you’ll find a unique 6-cylinder continental aircraft engine with 12 spark plugs, twice the norm.

“They use that separate ignition system for the aircraft. For one, the other ignition system makes the engine start easier, but it’s a failsafe if you’re in the air and one fails, you can switch over to the other ignition system,” Drewes said.

The restoration really took flight with a simple card game.

“We ran a Chase The Ace fundraiser for this project, handing out flyers about the project and the truck and some of Canton Fire Department history for about four years,” Feilmeier said.

The fundraisers generated more than $80,000. The finished product is still months away, but a few members of the Canton Fire Department recently got a sneak peek. Chief Laubach hadn’t seen the truck in years.

“A lot of fire trucks now, there’s a lot of chrome so seeing the nice paint job on there that’s pretty outstanding to see the metal work on there,” Laubach said.

“I really like the woodwork that has been done on the kickboards and the back riding board. I think it’s beautiful and it really sets itself away from the shiny metal,” Feilmeier said.

“It’s turned out to be one heck of a nice project,” Drewes said.

Troy says the chemical truck is one of only a few still in existence and calls it invaluable. He says they’ve had it running, but have yet to drive it.

“We’d like to parade it around, show off what our original truck was here in Canton and how we were able to maintain a great asset to the community,” Laubach said.

“We’ll use it in parades. I know we’ve been planning on using it for funeral processions. There’s a lot of history in firefighter culture that goes into when a firefighter passes,” Feilmeier said.

100 years after rolling into town, the truck remains a piece of Canton.

“It’s a celebration of Canton history. The fire department has grown from the beginning of Canton’s existence with it, along the way and it’s currently here as it was created by the people of Canton and it’s still supported by the people of Canton, and I think it’s a wonderful thing to celebrate that,” Feilmeier said.

Drewes calls this a one-of-a-kind project, but fun to work on. Many of the parts no longer exist, but they were able to manufacture them on site. The next step in the restoration is installing the tanks and plumbing.