Eye on KELOLAND: Racing toward the future

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — After years of mostly inactivity, Huset’s Speedway found new ownership last summer, as Chuck Brennan sold the venue to Minnesota businessman Tod Quiring. The famed dirt track already hosted a handful of events in August and September, but the new boss has big plans for 2021, and beyond.

After initially touring Huset’s Speedway in 2015, Tod Quiring says he was interested in buying the facility, but at the time it wasn’t a fit with his program. Five years later, he revisited the conversation with then-owner Chuck Brennan.

“Things came together very quick. We had to accelerate some things,” Huset’s Speedway owner Tod Quiring said.

The sale was finalized in mid-July, and the new crew has found encouragement at every turn.

“We’ve had really good feedback and support from everyone involved in the city of Brandon, city administrators and mayor, and all those people have been very supportive,” Huset’s Speedway’s Doug Johnson said.

Once the sale was complete, racing returned to Huset’s Speedway in early August.

“The very first night kind of reminded me of a high school basketball game. The atmosphere that we had, I thought was incredible,” Huset’s Speedway’s Doug Johnson said.

“We learned a lot of things that we’re going to do for next year track-wise, just the flow of people and so forth. I’m really glad we got to put on a few races so we can prepare for next year,” Quiring said.

On the heels of a successful test run, Huset’s is now focused on bringing even more drivers back to Brandon in 2021.

“I think you’re going to see more and more guys getting back in to it that have maybe been out of the sport for a year or two, and some guys that maybe step up their program and race a little bit more now that they have a chance to race here closer to home,” Johnson said.

“They can count on Sunday nights here and they can build their race cars and fans can plan on coming out here at 8:00 p.m. sharp and done by 10:15. That’s one of our huge goals for next year is to be done by 10:15 and we’re looking forward to that,” Quiring said.

An early finish would also benefit fans, but it doesn’t end there.

“Enhance that fan experience. One thing we’re looking at doing is adding decks to our suites,” Johnson said.

Quiring also hopes to add a campground, complete with hookups, next spring, allowing for events beyond racing.

“Concerts to monster truck shows to other types of different events, campground opens up a wide range of things for larger events like that also,” Quiring said.

“I think it’s going to be exciting for the fans and the race teams as we start to get all this put together,” Johnson said.

Quiring also owns Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minnesota. The venues will combine to host “The Showdown” in June, 2021, a week-long event featuring the World of Outlaws.

“We’re going to have three nights here and three nights in Jackson and give the fans a day of travel in between,” Johnson said.

“We look to grow that in years to come to be one of the marquee events in the whole country, so we’re excited about the time of the year that it is, it’s the end of June, not a lot of other big races going on, so we’re looking to have that be a national event,” Quiring said.

The famed dirt track wasn’t Quiring’s only purchase. He bought a house in Brandon and will be relocating a number of his business offices to the area.

“It’s just now that you have a business over here it just makes good sense to get to a good city like this and we’re excited about that,” Quiring said.

He’s feeling at home, and has grand long-term plans for Huset’s Speedway.

“I would like to see it hold 20,000 people some day and have this be one of the biggest races in the country, and it’s a short track and provides for good racing, so that’s one of my goals. I don’t know if it will take two years or ten years, but that’s one of my goals,” Quiring said.

Huset’s Speedway already has more than 20 days of racing on the 2021 schedule.