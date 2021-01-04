PREVIEW: Clipper Jim’s COVID-19 battle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many people who die from COVID-19 are elderly or have underlying health issues. A Sioux Falls man had both.

Jim Dresch, or “Clipper Jim,” as he is known for his barbershop at the corner of Western and 41st Street, survived cystic fibrosis for decades past the life expectancy for those with the condition.

He contracted COVID-19 just before Halloween and realized something was terribly wrong during his morning routine to treat CF. with a nebulizer.

“So he started his treatments and I think he took one puff and he says, ‘call 9-1-1,'” Jim’s wife, Joan Dresch said.

Coming up on tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, Angela Kennecke has the story of Clipper Jim’s battle with COVID-19.

