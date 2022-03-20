SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 30 years after Washington High School closed its doors in downtown Sioux Falls, the building remains a place of learning.

The Washington Pavilion features hundreds of hands-on exhibits, works of art, and live performances… but it’s also still a school.

This stretch of hallway at the Washington Pavilion is lined with championship trophies and memorabilia, reminders that the building started as Washington High School.

The corridor is currently home to Graham Academy Preschool.

“We’ve been here since 2009, was our inaugural year. We’ve grown since then but we like to think we’re a little known gem,” Graham Academy Preschool Director of Education Maddy Grogan said.

Maddy Grogan is the Director of Education. She says the preschool was created to help fill a need in the community, providing education with a twist.

“We have such a unique experience here with our Visual Arts Center, our Kirby Science Discovery Center, and our Performing Arts Center. We can offer something that we feel no one else in town can,” Grogan said.

Field trips for these 3-, 4-, and 5-year-olds often means not leaving the Pavilion.

“When we have a ballet, we’ve had ballerinas come and do activities with the kids or a student matinee and they get to go and meet the actors and actresses, so they definitely have opportunities that most preschoolers do not get,” Grogan said.

“Bonus about being at the Pavilion is we’re able to go to the Science Center or the art galleries and really explore that and it’s like the kids’ little playground,” Preschool Teacher Ashlyn Christianson said.

Ashlyn Christianson has been teaching at Graham Academy for three years. She has assistants, but class sizes are intentionally left small.

“We feel that the appeal here is that it’s a small program. We cap our classes at 15 so you get that intimate connection with your students,” Grogan said.

“Small group is important. It helps us talk to the child as an individual and not as a class,” Christianson said.

The curriculum includes everything from math to foreign language and is constantly evolving.

“Our strengths right now are art and science. Our students go to shows, they go to any activities, special events that we have in the building and so we don’t just have them show up and play, they get to experience when they’re here,” Grogan said.

“We have a science teacher that comes in once a month and she does science projects with them,” Christianson said.

That learning continues outside the classroom.

“We have a curriculum based in play, so we want kids to explore and play and obviously we’re set up wonderfully for that,” Grogan said.

“Getting to do so much fun things,” 5-year-old student Lois Hall said.

5-year-old Lois Hall likes to make crafts and visit the Discovery Center.

Travis Fossing: What’s your favorite thing there?

Lois Hall: The climber.

The Climber teaches students about health and nutrition, movement, and physical strength through dinosaurs.

“Slides and the place that you can crawl through and there’s like this secret place behind it,” Hall added.

Lois is one of about 50 students currently attending Graham Academy.

“Our enrollment starts every January, February for the following school year, so about six months out,” Grogan said. We do have some classes on a waiting list, so it’s one of those things that you have to jump on pretty quick,” Grogan added.

The preschool also partners with Sioux Falls Hope Coalition to offer scholarships.

“This year we’re doing about $20,000 in scholarship for students who might not have the opportunity to attend preschool otherwise,” Grogan said.

Enrollment has its benefits, including a membership for five to the Washington Pavilion.

“Our intention with that is to make them comfortable with the place, make them feel like this is their home away from home and so our families come on a regular basis and the students just feel like this is really their safe place,” Grogan said.

Graham Preschool Academy does have a few openings for fall.