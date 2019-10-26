Eye on KELOLAND: Powering through

AVON, S.D. (KELO) — A family business in southeastern KELOLAND is getting ready for a big day.

Powers Furniture & Appliance in Avon will soon be opening the doors of its new location.

But you may remember, it was a devastating night in March that led up to this point.

When Stacey Powers saw the flames shooting out of his Main Street business on March 26th, he knew his beloved store couldn’t be saved.



“I knew the firemen couldn’t stop it. It would be over with. It would all be gone in a few hours. And it was. It was all gone,” Powers Furniture & Appliance Owner Stacey Powers said.



By the next day, just a smoldering shell of Powers Furniture & Appliance remained, and Stacey didn’t know what his next career move would be.



“As the summer went on, customers were still calling me for floor covering, a little furniture, some appliances, and the need was there yet. I could tell the community wanted us back,” Powers said.



The community got its wish.



Stacey is getting ready to re-open in a new building.



The new furniture and appliances filling the space aren’t the only things that will catch your eye.



A shelf holds a painting of the original building and an old bottle firefighters found in its walls.



Volk: Why do you keep this stuff here?

Powers: It’s kind of a reminder of the old store.



You’ll still be able to find Powers Furniture and Appliance on the town’s Main Street. In fact, it’s opening up across the road from where it burned down earlier this year.



Loren Jurrens used to look at Powers Furniture and Appliance every day through the window of his own store on Main Street, Jurrens Electronics.



“I stood out here that night and watched it burn down and just a shock,” Jurrens Electronics Owner Loren Jurrens said.



He’s happy the Powers family is re-opening on Main Street.



“You can kind of see the writing on the walls for the small towns already, so you don’t want to lose them any faster than you have to. That was a major loss to see that go down in one night so really glad that they made the decision to stick with us and come back and stay on Main Street,” Jurrens said.



Not only does Stacey have the community to thank during this journey, but also, his family.



Stacey owns the business with his parents who will be helping part time at the new location.



“When the store burned down it was a very tough time in my life because it was my life. It meant a lot to me, that place. At times I didn’t think so, but when it was gone it really meant a lot. It was a tough time and my family helped me through a lot of it,” Powers said.



And what they kept telling him, came true.



“‘Something’s going to happen. It’s going to work out.’ And it did,” Powers said.



Now, he’s back on Main Street where his store belongs.

Powers hopes to open the new store by November 1st.

While Powers was without his store for months, he was still filling orders and providing services on a smaller scale.

Flames took over another KELOLAND furniture store last week.

Malchow’s Home Furnishings in Aberdeen says while the fire was devastating, it was only a setback.



About a week ago, flames broke out at the long time business and the apartments attached to it.



No one was hurt.

In a recent update, the business said it is setting up temporary offices and deliveries and installations would be starting soon.