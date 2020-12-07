Eye on KELOLAND: Poems of South Dakota

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – You’ve probably read a fair share of stories or seen pictures relating to South Dakota. But one South Dakota poet has now put together an anthology of poems about the Rushmore state.

When you think South Dakota there are probably a number of things that come to mind – Mount Rushmore, agriculture, and much more.

To help capture some of those stories and experiences, South Dakota Poet Laureate, Christine Stewart-Nunez, put out a call for poems about all things South Dakota.

“I asked people who had been living in South Dakota for at least five years or had some sort of affiliation with South Dakota, they grew up here and maybe moved away or had lived here for awhile, but had some sort of connection to South Dakota, to write about the landscapes, the people, the cultures, languages, histories, it could be anything that they felt reflected South Dakota and what it’s like to live here and be here,” South Dakota Poet Laureate, Christine Stewart-Nunez said.

It was all part of her idea for an anthology, called South Dakota in Poems.

“I was worried that when the call went out that I might not get enough poems for the anthology, you just have no idea when you do a big project like this,” Stewart-Nunez said.

She ended up getting hundreds of submissions, and narrowed it down to about 100 poems from about 90 poets.

“There are a few poets who got two poems in the book, there are so many I could have kept, it was really hard, and basically I had some sort of craft standards, I wanted them to have good imagery, or good sound, or other sorts of poetry craft, they had to speak to South Dakota in some way,” Stewart-Nunez said.

And you’ll find poems on just about everything.

“There are some poems about history, personal histories, and cultural histories, there are poems about farms, prairies, and mountains, poems about snow, lots about interstate travel, poems about contemporary life, what it’s like to live and love here, it’s just a variety of themes,” Stewart-Nunez said.

Erika Saunders is the membership chair of the South Dakota Poetry Society board. She also contributed a poem to the anthology called ‘Hit or Miss Yields’.

“The spring of 2019 when we had so much water, I think a lot of people remember that, the nine inches here in Brookings one evening, and I took a trip down to visit some family further south and was just kind of astounded by the water everywhere, so that was my beginning, and then I take a lot of walks, a lot of my inspiration, I like to think about our natural environment and then I relate it somehow back to the people or my own personal thoughts and feelings,” contributed poem, membership chair South Dakota Poetry Society board, Erika Saunders said.

Saunders encourages others to take the time to read the book.

“It speaks to our everyday existence here as South Dakotans, that’s one of the things that’s really attracted me to poetry anyways, is these little snapshots, it’s the writing equivalent of photographs, but it’s a little bit better than that because it tells us the insights into the individuals and what they were thinking and feeling and experiencing in that moment and time,” Saunders said.

And maybe even give a try at poetry themselves.

“I also hope that people will be inspired to write some more poems, not just read, but write poems because it’s a great way to be reflective and creative,” Stewart-Nunez said.

A book that can help shed more light on poetry.

“No matter who you are you can pick up this book and find a poem that reminds you of yourself, your family, or where you’re from, or somebody you know here in our state, you can see traces of your own experiences in the book,” Stewart-Nunez said.

If you’d like to get your own copy of the book, just head to the South Dakota State Poetry Society website.