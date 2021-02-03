Eye on KELOLAND: Pandemic prayers

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A local faith-based non-profit that’s been providing spiritual help for people dealing with COVID-19 is in need of some assistance of its own. The Direct Line Prayer Center in downtown Sioux Falls is putting out a call for more volunteers due to the high volume of prayer requests. Some of the prayer center’s volunteers have been directly impacted by the pandemic.

Stan Dissing is a firm believer in the power of prayer.

“The things I’ve been through in my life, God has comforted me with, that’s my job now is to give that same comfort to others, the same hope, the same assurance that he gives me,” Dissing said.

Dissing is one of the volunteers at the Direct Line Prayer Center, a non-denominational Christian outreach located in downtown Sioux Falls. Dissing says his faith was never shaken when he tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I went to visit my mother in a nursing home, I had no temperature, I had no cough, I told myself I had a little sinus thing going on. They did a nasal swab and they said you just tested positive, so I went home and quarantined, that was it,” Dissing said.

Dissing credits the prayers of others, including his fellow volunteers at the prayer center, for helping him through his recovery.

But the pandemic has made it more difficult for the prayer center to have enough volunteers available for prayer requests.

“Some of our volunteers are a little older so that puts them in the higher-risk category and because of that, they don’t feel safe being among people,” Direct Line Prayer Center Director Tom Rooney said.

The prayer center doesn’t want to be left short-handed at a time when so many people are struggling with the effects of the coronavirus.

“We always like to have at least two people that are prayer people that are here to pray with people, if we have somebody coming in off the street. I think it’s important to do that for the protection of the person coming in for prayer as well as for the people that are offering the prayer, I think that’s just good practice,” Rooney said.

The prayer center is getting creative while dealing with its shortage of volunteers. They’re providing more prayers over the phone and even emailing personalized recorded prayers.

“For some people, that’s been extremely meaningful that they’ve really expressed deep, deep appreciation of the fact that not only did you tell them that you were going to pray for them and that you did pray for them, but they can actually hear it and play it back a few times so that, I think, has been a real helpful tool,” Rooney said.

We visited the prayer center last year at the beginning of the pandemic when prayer requests were pouring in at a time when many churches in the area were closed. But months later, as church services resumed, the demand remains high, as more families have been impacted by the coronavirus.

“We’ve also prayed with families who have lost ones to the COVID virus and just praying for God’s comfort for them and peace, and that’s extremely meaningful as well,” Rooney said.

But the prayer requests here aren’t just centered on the pandemic alone. Other matters, including the political and social unrest in the country are also brought up by people seeking answers.

“There’s weariness about all of that and just kind of a cry of desperation for we would love to see some unity,” Rooney said.

“There’s so much anxiety in the world. It’s just not the pandemic, it’s political, it’s physical, it’s financial, economic, so there’s a lot of needs out there,” Dissing said.

And to meet the need, volunteers are at the ready to offer a prayer of hope, for anyone seeking spiritual healing.

“God’s just using us to give voice to prayer requests and trying to bring the needs that people have together with the supply that God has,” Rooney said.

If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer for the prayer center, click here. The prayer center asks applicants to include a reference from a pastor. You can also post a prayer request on the website.