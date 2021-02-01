Eye on KELOLAND: “O” So Good, oh so popular

GARRETSON, S.D. (KELO) — “O” (oh) So Good opened its doors in 2017, bringing seafood and comfort food with a southern flair to Garretson, South Dakota.

The small-town restaurant has been drawing the praise of locals since day one, but its popularity hit new heights following a recent appearance on national television.

After a long weekend of serving fine food in a city of less than 1,200 people, “O” So Good is closed, but owner Omar Thornton is busy preparing food for Meals on Wheels in Garretson.

“The first thing out of my mouth was yes,” Thornton said.

Showing no hesitation, Omar prepares 18 meals a day, five days a week, before a single customer sets foot in the restaurant.

“I have the blessing to have a restaurant, I have the talent to be able to cook, that’s a no brainer, let’s cook for them,” Thornton said.

He’s willing to share his gift, but wasn’t always much of a cook.

“A lot of people don’t realize I couldn’t cook coming out of high school,” Thornton said.

A young, single man in California, Omar also didn’t have much money, meaning dinner dates were not an option. A friend had the answer.

“Learn how to cook three things really, really good and then you can invite folks over and cook those three things, so I learned how to cook a good pasta meal, a good steak meal, and then like a good salad. So, if I had more than two dates you understand that I was stuck (laugh),” Thornton said.

Omar’s mom helped him add to his repertoire. Thornton decided to move to the Midwest in the early 2000s and eventually met his wife, Renae, who convinced him to become a chef. Today, the kid who refused to eat seafood is pushing the limits of cuisine.

“The food’s spectacular, it’s spectacular,” Garretson resident Tamie Nordstrom said. “We love it. We love everything on the menu. The flavors are amazing,” Nordstrom added.

“You know when you visit with people and you can tell right away this person has a passion, that’s the way he is, he loves what he does and he’s very good at it,” Garretson Mayor Greg Beaner said.

Beaner is a regular at “O” So Good. His favorite dish is Chef Omar’s jambalaya.

“I’ve tried to copy it, and I’ve tried everything I can and it is never even close to as good as his, so (laugh) I don’t know what he does, but it’s awesome,” Beaner said.

When asked what dish he enjoys cooking most, Omar says “food”. More specifically, “everything”.

“I think Guy Fieri said it the best when he said that here’s a box that everybody else is in and for some reason, Omar, you’re way over here doing whatever you think you’re supposed to do but somehow it works,” Thornton said.

Did I mention “O” So Good was recently featured on Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives?

“I have people that are coming down from Watertown just to eat here, it’s like ok we’re taking a drive,” Thornton said.

“We were part of it and it was fun. For a small town to experience that, it’s pretty cool,” Nordstrom said.

Omar’s also seeing customers from Yankton, Mitchell, and cities all over the map.

“Be careful what you wish for! (laugh),” Thornton said. “It’s a pleasant stress to have, but it has definitely been a roller coaster,” Thornton added.

As Omar rides the highs and lows, he’s also prepping the next generation of chefs. He sees a rising star in 18-year-old sous-chef Colby Bottelberghe.

“I started as a dish(washer) for about a year and then Omar asked if I wanted to move up to a cook. I was scared at the time because I was only 15, I was like really? What?,” Sous-Chef Colby Bottelberghe said.

“When he first got here he was just that fresh teenager that was looking for a summer job and he started off as a server. He then decided he wanted to learn more on cooking and it’s been amazing to watch him grow,” Thornton said.

Days removed from his 18th birthday, Bottelberghe is considered a quiet, yet effective leader in the kitchen.

“It’s the thrill at the moment of all these tickets coming in at once and you’re like I’ve got to do all this? It gets stressful sometimes, but at the same time it’s kind of like I get to do all this, this is my opportunity to show myself or prove myself almost like I can do all this,” Bottelberghe said.

“A lot of folks don’t realize just how talented this young kid is,” Thornton said.

Bottelberghe is quick to return the compliment to his boss.

“He has a really big heart. He’s always trying to help people, no matter what he does and even if it doesn’t seem like it at the time in the end game he’s really actually trying to help people,” Bottelberghe said.

“He’s definitely unique and fun, he comes around to your table and chats with you and makes sure your food is good and he’s a fun guy to be around,” Nordstrom said.

Just another reason “O” So Good is oh so popular.

Omar has been receiving phone calls from chefs across the country. After complimenting the look of his food, they often ask if “O” So Good is actually open during the pandemic. He’s happy to answer, “yes”.