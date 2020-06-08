Eye on KELOLAND: New turn at Thunder Road

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A popular Sioux Falls summer amusement park is just weeks away from becoming a year-round attraction. Crews expect to complete construction of a $6-million indoor expansion at Thunder Road next month, despite delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Making a two-hour drive from Sanborn, Minnesota to drive the go-karts at Thunder Road in Sioux Falls, is a summertime tradition for Brent Lund and his family. This year, it’s also a pleasant distraction from COVID-19.

“So families can get together and have fun. Not be locked up in their houses all the time, there’s not much to do anymore other than internet,” Lund said.

The crowds have returned to Thunder Road after the park closed in early March because of the pandemic. Now, Thunder Road’s future is taking a new turn: indoors.

“It’s nice to see it come to fruition,” Thunder Road General Manager Ryan Friez said.

A 30,000 square foot building will house meeting rooms, a restaurant and a range of activities sure to draw visitors through the summer, and beyond.

“There’s so many great summer options at Thunder Road, with all the pools and with all the parks and concerts in the summer for activities in Sioux Falls, but in the wintertime, there’s not as many activities so we want to be able to offer that to people,” Friez said.

The building is so big, Thunder Road had to rearrange other outdoor attractions to make it fit, including a couple picnic shelters, a playground and outdoor laser tag.

Now laser tag is moving indoors at Thunder Road.

“You’ve got almost 4,000 square feet of laser tag with 2-story levels and just a theme that will be blowing everybody’s socks off,” Friez said.

Thunder Road will also show 3D interactive movies through a technology known as a 7D theater.

“Kind of your mini-CineDome-type experience. Inside the seats are going to shake and move with the film, so there are short, special films made for that experience, you’ll have smells that are pumped in: wind, fog, mist,” Friez said.

Friez expects the most popular indoor attraction will be hyper-bowling, a cross between traditional bowling and video gaming.

“I think that a lot of people are going to find that even if you are a bowler, or not a bowler, you’re going to enjoy this a whole lot more,” Friez said.

Visitors to Thunder Road are intrigued about heading indoors for their entertainment.

“I think it’s well worth it, for Sioux Falls, definitely. I’ll come there for sure, definitely in the winter it would be nice, Christmas gift for everybody,” Lund said.

But the COVID-19 pandemic shut down businesses across the country, limiting Thunder Road’s access to materials it needed to finish the project on time.

“It’s something that would be a challenge in normal circumstances but we’ve had all kinds of challenges with getting suppliers to get things, factories that are shut down, changing suppliers on some objects, lighting was even a challenge on several different issues to get it taken care of,” Friez said.

As a result, the $6-million building is running about 2-weeks behind schedule. But Friez is promising visitors the building’s summer opening will be worth the wait and that the pandemic cannot steal the thunder from Thunder Road.

The new building will roughly double Thunder Road's staffing during peak times of the year.