Eye on KELOLAND: New experiences at Thunder Road

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls attraction has been working on a new project for the last few years, and the finish line is finally approaching.

Soon, Thunder Road is going to be more than just mini-golf and go-karts when the new indoor facility opens up. In a couple weeks, the long-awaited project will offer more entertainment options that you can enjoy even during the long South Dakota winters.

“Weather’s good, weather’s bad, we’ve got some place for you to spend your entire day,” Ryan Friez, general manager of Thunder Road, said.

But the journey to a new multi-million dollar indoor facility hasn’t always been smooth.

“Last fall we had some delays, it was extremely wet, so that kind of postponed some different things, getting the dirt contractors and everything like that lined up. Now, it’s kind of funny, we did really well through the winter, had some cold weather that put a few delays on concrete and things with that. Thought we were done that spring and we were going to have a beautiful spring and then we had the COVID thing. That’s kind of slowed down a few more things. But we’re within about six weeks or so of where we wanted to be originally,” Friez said.

But now, the end is finally in sight.

“It’s kind of relieving to finally say, okay, we’re close to that finish line. But also, at the same point in time, funny enough, feel like you’ve been sprinting for a while and you take a quick breath and then get ready to sprint again,” Friez said.

And that means soon customers will be able to walk through the doors of Thunder Road Entertainment. Inside they can bowl, battle through a two-story laser tag arena, play various arcade games and experience a 7D Theater. But that’s not all.

“We’ve got some axe-throwing and we got the bumper cars that’ll be coming real soon as well,” Friez said.

Shane Labeth, the architect of the facility, has worked on many projects like this around the country. He says Thunder Road Entertainment compares well with what other venues have to offer.

“This community is going to have an entertainment center that is going to be one of the top in the country,” Shane Labeth, with Cornerstone Architecture, said.

He believes it’s a place people will enjoy.

“When you walk in and you see the types of finishes that they’ve allowed us to put in here, really unique elements, you know, that are both fun and rich. I think the community will see that,” Labeth said.

And you won’t have to be a kid to enjoy it.

“There’s a few different things for kids to do and things like that in Sioux Falls, but also for the older audience other than going to the bar. What’s really something that we can really have something that people are going to have time in and time out they can say we can all agree on something we can do at Thunder Road,” Friez said.

As they prepare to open the indoor facility during the pandemic, Friez says they have measures in place to keep the public safe.

“We’ve got lots of stations for hand sanitizers, obviously we want to be friendly to multiple different people, but feel free, you know, we want to have you comfortable. So, wear your mask, make sure you’re keeping your distance, we’re encouraging things like that. We’re constantly cleaning our games, we’re making sure we’re taking care of wiping things down. We’ve got a whole new set of regimens for cleaning procedures,” Friez said.

This project has meant a lot to Thunder Road.

“It’s something that we literally bet about two farms and about four houses on and the lifesavings of the rest of the park, so it’s something that we’re all in on,” Friez said.

The new facility will also have a restaurant in it. You can stay up-to-date on the progress toward opening on the Thunder Road website and Facebook page.