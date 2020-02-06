Eye on KELOLAND: More than just a facade

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) – The City of Yankton is full of historic buildings with rich history. Now, they’re looking for a way to preserve them with some help from the community.

Cody Richardson has invested many years in his town of Yankton, South Dakota.

“My entire adult life, so 25 years,” Yankton native Cody Richardson said.

Even more than that are the historic buildings that stretch across the city’s skyline: Many of which are found in the city’s Meridian District.

“Lot of history here… lot of entrepreneurship here, lot of small businesses,” Richardson said.

Over the last 4 years, there has been a surge of activity.

“We’ve got a lot of momentum right now where there’s been some new activity downtown; an energy to revitalize the downtown area and make it vibrant again,” Richardson said.

This is due in part to the Downtown Yankton Facade Grant Program; its goal is to encourage members of the community to help restore older buildings around downtown.

“Some of the buildings in the older areas of downtown needed a little maintenance and ownerships change over time, and, you know, as new owners come in we’re trying to give them a tool to help them improve the looks of their building is helpful,” Community & Economic Development Director for the City of Yankton Dave Mingo said.

“And it really allows people the opportunity to go a little bit further with a project than they might have otherwise been able to do on their own,” Richardson said.

Those interested have to write up a proposal and fill out an application which is then filtered through by a community commission.

“We have a committee that’s made up of a city commissioner, a planning commissioner, somebody from historic preservation, and some members of our staff who review those applications,” Mingo said.

Once approved, they meet the applicants proposal by then matching their personal investment. In 2018, Richardson invested over $8,000 of his own money into an abandoned building at 114 Douglas Ave; His match made the project worth a little over $16,000.

Today it thrives.

“Right now we’ve got a coffee shop bistro, hair salon, clothing boutique, some offices, massage therapy, so we’ve got five businesses in there,” Richardson said.

But Richardson isn’t the only success story…

“11 projects now we’ve had completed over the four years, and… about a 2.3 to 1 ratio of private money spent to public money,” Mingo said.

From tenant spaces to shops of all kinds, there’s no limit to what can be inspired.

“Not only does it create interest in occupying that property but it also creates interest from the jointing property owners; when they see improvements on a building, they either become interested in the grant program, ask us what it’s all about and maybe want to apply the next year,” Mingo said.

Then again, in 2019, Richardson applied for another grant to refurbish a building on 221 Capital Street. Which used to be home to an old furniture store warehouse.

221 Capital Street (Before)

“For several years, there was just rolls of carpet, and a forklift, and mattresses stored in this area. When I purchased it, we got all that stuff cleared out,” Richardson said.

The building may not look quite finished, but Richardson has already leased them to Great Life and Year Round Brown. While the gym is finished in the back end of the building, the tanning salon is just a few touches away from being finished in the front. Plus, there’s a 16-hundred square foot studio apartment space up top.

221 Capital Street (After)

“I think we’ll do the final touches in the spring when the ground thaws, we’ve got some couple privacy fences and landscaping to do, but other than that we’re pretty darn close,” Richardson said.

Both buildings combined cost roughly $70,000 to update. That’s a combined total of Richardson’s investment and matches from the city. A small investment to pay for a lifetime of change.

“Interest in Downtown Yankton is at an all time high right now… as far as the past 20 or 30 years is concerned so we’re very happy with the results of the program,” Mingo said.

“I feel like I’m contributing to the community and trying to make it a better place to live; We’ve just got so many wonderful things in Yankton. I feel fortunate to live here,” Richardson said.

The City of Yankton hasn’t received any proposals for the 2020 program yet. They’re accepting applications until March 2nd. You can learn more about Facade Grant by visiting the city’s website.