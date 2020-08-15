Eye on KELOLAND: Making a splash

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) – While summer will soon be coming to a close, people in Yankton are already looking forward to next summer. That’s when a new aquatics facility will be opening in the community.

Construction work is in full swing on the site of the former Fantle Memorial Pool in Yankton.

“We’ve had some good weather this year, we had a good early start to the spring, we haven’t had a lot of rain so construction has been going really well, we are on track, but as you see there’s still a lot to be done, but a lot has happened,” landscape architect for Stockwell Engineers, David Locke said.

Demolition of the Fantle Memorial Pool happened in fall of 2019. The more than 70 year old facility was in need of an upgrade.

“In the end as you talked with people from the community, visitors that utilize our community, expectations were not for replacing what we had,” director of parks and recreation and city events, Todd Larson said. “We went from a small wading pool and a competition size, with two high dives and two low dives, that was the bulk of what we had.”

The new Huether Family Aquatics Center will have upgraded amenities.

“Now we will have a facility with a tube slide that empties down into a lazy river, people can be on a tube going around that, there is a vortex pool connected to the lazy river,” Larson said.

“A lot of fun features for the kids, and then the competition pool is a large body of water that will have competition but allows you to be able to do things like a climbing wall, behind you is where we will be having a splash pad,” Locke said.

“This is a project that’s really a testament to how much Yankton loves its kids and loves its community, we want to have a premier facility and we will with the Huether Family Aquatics Center,” Yankton city manager, Amy Leon said.

The facility expected to be open around Memorial Day of next year.

“There will be work through the winter months, the exterior work will start to stop here in probably October or so moving forward here you can see the concrete is set, we will start doing pool finishes and tile work over the next month, when it gets cold, then a lot of the work will transition to interior, so we have the bath house and the mechanical building,” Locke said.

As progress continues to be made, many are looking forward to the day it will open.

“Expectations from the community really drove what we did, input we had, how we planned and designed it so I think the community is going to fall in love with this facility once we get it open,” Larson said.

A project expected to make a big splash in Yankton.

Larson thanks all the donors that contributed to the project. You can find a facility timeline here.