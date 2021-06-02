Eye on KELOLAND: Making a movie during a pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve all found ourselves getting creative during the pandemic.

That’s especially true for the cast and crew of a movie that will be released soon.

The movie is called “Untitled Horror Movie.”

It was directed, co-written, and co-produced by Sioux Falls native Nick Simon, who now lives in Los Angeles.

It started when actor, co-writer, and co-producer Luke Baines called Simon last spring, during a COVID-19 lockdown, asking if he wanted to team up on a movie.

“I remember saying, ‘Well, if we’re going to do this, we should figure out a way to do it right now. Nobody can leave their house, so we have an opportunity to try to do something really unique,'” Co-writer, director, and co-producer Nick Simon said.

The movie is about a group of actors who find out the TV show they all work on is getting canceled.

“And none of them are going to have a job. One of the actors is writing his own movie and they decide, ‘Why don’t we just shoot scenes from this movie and put it together and see if we can make something?'” Simon said.

In the process, a demon is accidentally summoned.

The movie is described as comedy-horror.

Actress and co-producer Katherine McNamara remembers laughing out loud when she read the script.

“I think my neighbors thought I was crazy because I was laying out in the sun in my kind of communal patio just laughing hysterically while reading this script and immediately I went, ‘Okay, let’s just see if we can do this. It’s a wild experiment,”’ Actress and co-producer Katherine McNamara said.

An experiment is right.

The cast and crew couldn’t be together because of the pandemic, so the actors and actresses had to shoot their own scenes.

“Essentially, I kind of ran around to everybody’s houses, dropped off a box of supplies, essentially to people who didn’t know what was going on at that point and then getting on Zoom with our DP telling them to, ‘Okay, can you stick a light on the roof? Can you turn it down this much and angle it this way? And can you get the mic and do this and do this?'” Actor, co-writer, and co-producer Luke Baines said.

“Not only did they have to shoot themselves and light themselves; they also had to act and be in character, and after that they also had to take care of the footage and send it all to us. Everything turned out perfectly,” Simon said.

Soon people will get to see the final product.

“I just want them to smile, genuinely. And I know it’s really weird to say that when you’re making a horror movie, but it’s just escapism honestly. It’s just escapism at its finest,” Baines said.

“No matter how people view it or how people come into it, you can’t help but enjoy it,” McNamara said.

People can livestream the movie on June 12th.

It comes out on other platforms on June 15th, including iTunes and Amazon.

Click here to watch a trailer for the movie.