Eye on KELOLAND: Looking Ahead To 1926

When you think of landmarks that define Sioux Falls, some stand out ahead of others. There are the falls, of course, but also the spires of the Cathedral of Saint Joseph and the clock tower at the Old Courthouse Museum. Near the top of the list, too, would have to be the State Theatre downtown, which soon will once again be more than just a facade on Phillips Avenue, but an entertainment venue for the public.

When you step into the State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls, there’s a sense of stepping back in time.

“On your typical night in 1926, there would be a little recital on the Wurlitzer organ, and then there’d be some newsreels, typically the first time people were seeing picture news, and then there would be a short film, something around 15, 30 minutes long,” said Allison Weiland, executive director of the Sioux Falls State Theatre. “Not like the mega-blockbusters that we see today, and then there would be a vaudeville act as well on the traveling circuit.”

That was then. Soon, it’ll have a new now.

“We’re going to be open every night,” Weiland said. “We’re going to be an affordable, spontaneous venue for our community downtown. We’re going to have 150 seats, they’re going to be reclining, luxury seats, we’re also going to be able to have your standard fare of concessions, popcorn, candy and be showing a variety of different types of film.”

It’ll be a place to watch movies.

“Once we open, we’ll, we’re going to start with kind of a wide mix of programming, all film,” said Steven Dahlmeier, general manager with the Sioux Falls State Theatre. “We’ll have some classics, some repertory, a few first-runs, and maybe some cult favorites.”

“We’re looking at being able to do things like some panel discussions, Q and As, that will go along with films as well,” Weiland said.

As far as when this venue opens, Weiland says the aim is this fall.

“That’s our goal, and in a perfect world it’s going to be fall, and right now we’re working towards that point, that’s our goal,” Weiland said.

The theatre opened in 1926 but closed in 1990. Now, Journey Construction is in charge of its rebirth.

“It’s not your typical work site, because it’s a restoration,” site superintendent Bill Lienke said. “So we’re not building from a new set of plans, we’re building from an old set of plans, making look, what it looked like in 1926, so there’s a lot of creative thinking that goes into it.”

Like filmmaking, there’s an artistry to it.

“We’re used to pushing a subcontractor along as fast as we can to get it as much work done as, and put in place as we can, basically making it for profit, and this one, we’re really making it for what it looked like back in 1926 so it’s an artwork more than a construction site,” Lienke said.

The prospective opening this fall will just feature the main level. The balcony is set for a future opening.

“We are working towards that with fundraising,” Weiland said. “The second and third floor as well need funds to open.”

Other than the fact that the chairs will be brown, this chair is an example of what they’ll look like for the guests on the main floor.

The venue has been open for select events.

“There’s been a couple films shown here through Downtown Sioux Falls,” Dahlmeier said. “For Halloween a couple years ago we showed Ghostbusters and Hocus Pocus, and those sold out. And then a few years before that, we showed when Harry Met Sally, and that also sold out.”

And as the State Theatre goes back to the future, 1926 is approaching.

“Every day we walk in, something new is complete,” Weiland said. “We’re checking things off the list.”