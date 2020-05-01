Eye on KELOLAND: ‘Let It Shine South Dakota’

Our world changed a lot in a matter of weeks which spread into months. In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, photojournalist Kevin Kjergaard reflects on how people are coming together to show support — with a little help from Kory and the Fireflies.
Video of this concert, of course, was taken before social distancing recommendations. Kory and the Fireflies have also donated a song for Friday night’s ‘Let It Shine South Dakota’.
The event gets underway at 9:30 p.m. You’re encouraged to turn on any lights you have outside. Then aerial photographers will video the largest cities in the state. It’s a way to say thank you to first responders and health care workers in the COVID-19 pandemic.