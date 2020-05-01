Eye on KELOLAND: ‘Let It Shine South Dakota’

Small businesses are used to being innovative. When the pandemic took over KELOLAND, several here in Sioux Falls partnered up to try and get through it. Stensland Family Farms and Chef Jeni are two of those companies joining forces to provide new services for customers and new sources of revenue for themselves.

Life can be tricky for a catering business during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We don't know for how long and I guess we're all scared. I'm trying to keep my employees paid as long as I can," Jeni Thomas, owner of Chef Joni & Company said.

Thomas says navigating through this is challenging but she's finding the right ingredients for success.

"I hate to say it but it's been good. I mean I feel guilty at times because we're doing well. I feel like we're providing a good service for people as well. It's picking up all the time," Thomas said.

Although catering weddings with 400 people isn't happening right now, Jeni is seeing demand for individually packaged meals boil up thanks to some regular customers.

"Mothers. They're out of ideas. I feel bad for them because they've got kids at home. They've got home school and keep everybody entertained. The least I can do is cook for people," Thomas said.

Not only is she cooking for people, but she's also preparing food for another small business like herself.