Eye on KELOLAND: Lending to little ones

KELOLAND families can run up quite a holiday bill buying new toys for Christmas. But one local non-profit can help by offering toys for free! The Toy Lending Library of South Dakota has moved into a new home in Sioux Falls. The new location is helping more families in-need.

Borrowing a page from the public library, “we kind of love the dress-up boxes,” parent Jamie Maurer said.

The Toy Lending Library allows families to check-out toys so kids can play with them for a month at a time.

“It’s just nice to not have to buy new toys all the time and keep things kind of fresh for the kids, especially during the winter months, when you’re looking for something new,” Maurer said.

All of the toys at the library are donated. Volunteers clean and sanitize each toy, before placing them into plastic boxes along with a book and they’re ready to be checked out.

“What we really like about this is they’re all labeled to be age-appropriate, so instead of kind of guessing what toys are appropriate for her age, we can come here and see yeah, this is for 12 to 18 months old and know that that toy will keep her entertained and occupied and also help her learn because it’s developmentally appropriate,” parent Jessica Olcott said.

The check-out process is very simple. Parents sign this waiver agreeing that they’ll supervise their kids as they play and they’ll keep any potential choking hazards of small toys out of the reach of young children.

“Anybody can come borrow: caregivers, parents, grandparents, babysitters, teachers,” Toy Lending Library Executive Director Anelis Coscioni said.

The Toy Lending Library was looking for a new location, one that offered more space, so they approached First United Methodist Church.

“We have the day school downstairs, we have an after-school program upstairs, it was a perfect fit, so it was a no-brainer for us,” First United Methodist Church Director of Administration Tami Prostrollo said.

The church is also located in a neighborhood with many low-income families living nearby.

“So they obviously don’t have enough money to go buy toys for everybody else, so to have that here within walking distance of so many single parents, working parents, we were just really pleased to be able to offer them this service,” Prostrollo said.

The church also offers enough space for the kids to play with the toys before checking them out, so they can give them a test run before taking them home.

“It makes us so excited because we can see like oh, they love this toy! We should get more of this toy,” Coscioni said.

Parents say their kids won’t get bored with the toys with so many of them cycling into the library.

“She gets bored with her toys at home even though we have 50 toys at home and they’re toys that she sees every single day. And when she comes here, it’s a new environment, new setting, new things to see and so she’s more intrigued than she is at home,” Olcott said.

But the library needs more donations in order to provide more kids toys. They’re looking for durable toys that can withstand the wear and tear of going from family to family, providing kids with a wide selection of free fun.

The Toy Lending Library is open year-round, Monday through Friday mornings.

You can donate to the library by dropping off new, or gently-used toys at First United Methodist. If you’re interested in volunteering for the library, click here