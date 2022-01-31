PIERRE, S.D. (KELO)– A pioneering no-till research farm is getting a new leader. Dakota Lakes Research Farm has helped many producers across the world implement no-till practices, helping to decrease erosion and run-off in their fields by growing crops without tilling the land.

Harvest after harvest, Dwayne Beck has been with Dakota Lakes Research Farm since the beginning.

In these central South Dakota fields, he’s pioneered no-till agricultural practices.

“Well it’s been fun actually, but it’s been a lot of hard work to start with because we had to build it from just bare ground pretty much and get the irrigators on and get all that done. But it’s been very rewarding because I think it’s working with these farming families that have these long long term goals,” said Beck.

Over the years, Beck’s shared his knowledge with farming families in the region and around the world.

“You don’t have to look very far, especially in this immediate area, you go from Gettysburg throughout the central south Dakota you can just see how the Dakota lakes and no-till has impacted the area. But Dwayne has made an impact I would say…worldwide,” said David Neuharth, Dakota Lakes Research Farm Board Member. “He’s traveled all over and spoke in a lot of different places and really made an impact. We’ve had people that have visited the farm from all over the world and they’ve taken what Dwayne has put together there back to their homes and made things work better for them.”

But after nearly 40 years, Beck has decided to step down.

Now there’s a new manager on the farm, Sam Ireland. He was raised on a farm and ranch in Martin, South Dakota. He studied Civil Engineering at South Dakota State University before deciding he wanted to get more involved in agriculture.

“So I did a plant science of agronomy major there in a masters degree at South Dakota State and did my research actually out here at Dakota Lakes Research Farm with Dwayne Beck as my advisor so got back involved in that and then the past year I’ve been working out in Moccasin, Montana at a Research Farm for Montana State University as a farm operations manager out there,” said Sam Ireland, Dakota Lakes Research Farm Manager.

“It’s not an 8 to 5 job. And when you come with a farm background like Sam has I think there’s a lot of things that he will understand that it takes more than an 8 to 5 and he has that drive and desire to get it done I believe. I think he will do a great job,” said Neuharth.

Ireland is just now getting his boots on the ground. He’s excited to carry on the mission of Dakota Lakes Research Farm.

“I’m just excited to learn everything that’s going on here, I’ve got two summers under my belt of experience here, that will help me get up to speed a little quicker but there’s a lot of exciting research projects that are going on here and Dakota Lakes has always been kind of ahead of the curve in terms of research that’s going on across not only the state but the nation and the world so I’m hoping to continue on with that,” said Ireland.

Continuing the legacy of learning from the land and sharing that knowledge with farmers around the globe.

Even after retirement, Beck plans to try to help Ireland step into his new management position over the next couple of years. He also plans to do more traveling around the world to visit past Dakota Lakes interns.