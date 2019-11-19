Eye on KELOLAND: Laundry with Love

It’s wash day for Jennifer Haverhals, but it takes a little more than pocket change to check this common chore off the list.

“It can add up,” Sioux Falls resident Jennifer Haverhals said.

Fortunately, the program Laundry with Love is here to help Haverhals take a load off.

The free service is a ministry through Church on the Street.

“Everyone is welcome,” Laundry with Love Director Harriet Monson said.

That’s right, anyone can get up to three loads of laundry done for free.

“I mean, it saves me some money, and I can only imagine if people have a big family it does help them out in the long run,” Haverhals said.

“We’ve talked to a lot of people and it’s about $50 a week for a family of five people,” Monson said.

Wash nights happen from 6:00-8:00 two times a month at alternating laundromat locations.

You can even enjoy a free meal while your clothes are tumbling around in the machines.

“We realize that we’re doing this during supper time and a lot of people were going to have to choose between eating or coming here to get their laundry done so we’re offering them a meal,” Monson said.

The church doesn’t do this alone.

It gets help, both financially and physically, from donors and volunteer groups.

Laundry with Love Director Harriet Monson estimates about 30-40 families are helped in one night.

“I think it just says that there are a lot of needs that people just don’t realize are there,” Monson said.

That’s something even Monson learned.

“I didn’t realize this was a need for anyone until I started doing it an talking to people and realizing that people are washing their clothes in their bath tubs or they’re just not getting their clothes washed. A lot of people just throw their clothes away and find new clothes somewhere because they don’t have anywhere to wash it,’ Monson said.

Haverhals first learned about Laundry with Love from friends.

She’s used the service for several months now.

“I think it shows how people can come together that don’t know each other, and just show how much God loves you. You don’t have to pay anything back. It’s just because they love and care about people,” Haverhals said.

That’s one cycle that seems to keep on spinning.

The next free laundry night will be Novermber 26 at Sioux Falls Laundry at 33 N. West Avenue.

For future dates or to find out how to donate, click here.